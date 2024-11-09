David Gilmour's The Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) David Gilmour was a featured guest and performer on the November 7 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and video from the episode is available to stream.
The Pink Floyd icon's appearance on the late night program took place in sync with his current five-show residency at New York's Madison Square Garden in support of his latest album, "Luck And Strange."
Gilmour and the host spoke about his first album of new material in nine years, which features contributions from his wife and long-time lyricist, author Polly Samson, daughter Romany and son Gabriel, among others.
Beyond the new album and tour, Gilmour and the host spoke about a number of other topics, including the theory that Pink Floyd's 1973 classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon", was written to synchronize with the 1939 film, "The Wizard Of Oz."
Gilmour was joined by The Tonight Show house band The Roots to perform "Dark And Velvet Nights" from "Luck And Strange" - stream video from the program here
