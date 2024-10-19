Yeat Comes Back From The Future With 'LYFESTYLE'

(ICLG) Yeat has kicked off a new era with the release of latest highly anticipated album LYFESTYLE - out now via Lyfestyle Corporation / Field Trip / Capitol Records. Earlier this year, Yeat catapulted the world into the future with the release of blockbuster project 2093.

Now, he travels back to present day to deliver LYFESTYLE, a thrilling rap album highlighting the dynamic and experimental style that's become synonymous of Yeat's growing discography while also paying homage to the young artist's early career.

Today's release of LYFESTYLE cements Yeat as one of hip hop's most established and respected new artists, being embraced by peers with superstar collaborations across the album including Don Toliver and Lil Durk. The new album also arrives along side new merch in collaboration with designer Heron Person and Cactus Plant Flea Market. The 22-track project showcases Yeat continuing his fruitful creative relationships with some of his original collaborators including Summrs and producer Synthetic. LYFESTYLE masterfully weaves these traces of nostalgia with newer elements of Yeat's experimental side - seen in songs like "Gone 4 a min", and "Forever again".

LYFESTYLE arrives on the heels of a massive year for Yeat, following February's release of album 2093, his fourth entry in the Top 10 in only 2 years: Lyfe (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alive (No. 6 in 2022), Afterlyfe (No. 4 in 2023) and 2093 (No. 2 in 2024).

Teasing for LYFESTYLE kicked off this summer when Yeat hinted at new music during his special three-show North American run across New York, Los Angeles, and Portland. The first official announce of the upcoming album arrived in September when Yeat's Lyfestyle Corporation confirmed the name LYFESTYLE through a video graffitiing the word across a Lamborghini. This reveal was followed closely by another video taking over New York's Times Square billboards to announce LYFESTYLE'S October release, and the official album trailer which can be viewed here. Most recently, Yeat embarked on an international tour across the EU & UK-an explosive run through 9 cities which included his first ever headlining show in London, which The Guardian noted as a "ribcage-reverberating success"-before the final album easter egg earlier this week when Lyfestyle Corporation unveiled an eerie video of massive flame letters spelling out the album name in a deserted field. Now, LYFESTYLE has finally arrived, see full tracklist below.

LYFESTYLE Tracklist:

1. GEEK TIME

2. STFU

3. THEY TELL ME

4. HEARD OF ME

5. SPEEDBALL

6. U DON'T KNOW LYFE

7. ORCHESTRATE

8. BE QUIET (FEAT. KODAK BLACK)

9. THE COSTES

10. GO2WORK (FEAT. SUMMRS)

11. GONE 4 A MIN

12. FOREVER AGAIN

13. ON 1

14. FLYTROOP

15. ELIMINATE

16. LYING 5 FUN

17. NEW HIGH (FEAT. DON TOLIVER)

18. SO WHAT

19. LYFESTYLE (FEAT. LIL DURK)

20. GOD TALKIN SHHH

21. LYFE PARTY

22. FATE (BONUS)

