Yeat Recruits Quavo For '5BRAZY' Video

(ICLG) Yeat delivers new single "5BRAZY" featuring hip-hop legend Quavo via Lyfestyle Corporation / Field Trip / Capitol Records. Fans originally saw the record on the LYFESTYLE limited edition digital deluxe album earlier this month. Now with its official wide release, the track arrives alongside an accompanying music video which premiered earlier this week featuring the two superstar artists.

This week Yeat hit a massive career milestone earning his first-ever no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with LYFESTYLE. Within its first week of release, the 22-track project sold 89K equivalent album units - the rap phenomenon's highest first week sales to date. The achievement also marked Yeat's fifth top 10 debut in under 3 years: Lyfe (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alive (No. 6 in 2022), AfterLyfe (No. 4 in 2023), 2093 (No. 2 in 2024), and now LYFESTYLE (No. 1 in 2024).

LYFESTYLE was released initially on October 18, boasting features from Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Kodak Black and more. The project debuted on Spotify at No. 1 on the Top Album Debut Chart both globally and domestically, as well as landing two tracks on Spotify's Top Song Debut Chart in the U.S. for "GEEK TIMË", and "STFU". Globally, LYFESTYLE is having major impact on Apple Music, currently charting in over 100+ countries across the platform.

Teasing for LYFESTYLE kicked off this summer when Yeat hinted at new music during his special three-show North American run across New York, Los Angeles, and Portland. The first official announce of the upcoming album arrived in September when Yeat's Lyfestyle Corporation confirmed the name LYFESTYLE through a video graffitiing the word across a Lamborghini. This reveal was followed closely by another video taking over New York's Times Square billboards to announce LYFESTYLE'S October release, and the official album trailer which can be viewed here. Most recently, Yeat embarked on an international tour across the EU & UK-an explosive run through 9 cities which included his first ever headlining show in Manchester, which The Guardian noted as a "ribcage-reverberating success"-before the final album easter egg earlier this week when Lyfestyle Corporation unveiled an eerie video of massive flame letters spelling out the album name in a deserted field.

