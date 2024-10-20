Sophie Ellis-Bextor Shares 'Freedom Of The Night'

(Casablanca Records - Republic) Following her massive year and the global resurgence of her 2001 Platinum-Certified hit "Murder on the Dancefloor," British artist and icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor shares her new single, the glorious and magical disco-pop anthem "Freedom of the Night."

An energetic, fun, glittering, and catchy track, "Freedom of the Night" sees Sophie enter a new era with a confident return to her iconic and esteemed disco-pop sound and her first new solo music since her 2023 album HANA. The song will be accompanied by an official music video launching next Friday, October 25th, filmed at London's Rivoli Ballroom by long-term collaborator and friend, Sophie Muller, who also directed the video for "Murder on the Dancefloor."

Sophie says, "I have always been someone that needs music to help me recalibrate, and 'Freedom of the Night' is all about that feeling. Music as a form of release and a little bit of hedonism. I've always needed that energy in my life, and I know I'm not alone. As the song says, sometimes you need to give in to what you want."

Following a trilogy of acclaimed records made with longstanding collaborator and friend Ed Harcourt, "Freedom of the Night" is the beginning of a return to Sophie's musical roots across pop, disco, and dance and her first big pop single since her 2011 album Make a Scene.

2024 has been quite the year for Sophie Ellis-Bextor. After featuring in the epic final scene of Emerald Fennell's film Saltburn, Sophie's popular 2001 hit "Murder on the Dancefloor" saw a huge resurgence, garnering a Platinum Certification in the US and 2x BRIT Platinum in the UK, climbing to #2 on the Official UK Singles Chart, #51 on the Billboard Hot 100, #10 on Billboard Global 200 Chart, Top 5 on Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, and #1 on the Spotify Viral 100 Chart, and amassing over 10.9 billion global streams. Earlier this year, Sophie made her U.S. late night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing "Murder on the Dancefloor" backed by The Roots and a three piece string section. She also delivered a stunning performance of the song at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

Sophie has recently toured sold-out headline shows across Europe and North America, supported Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and also performed at festivals across the world, including performing with Peggy Gou during her set at Glastonbury, which followed her own set on the Pyramid Stage in 2023. Up next, she will be returning to the U.S. for three more North American shows in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Atlanta in November, then supporting Take That in Australia in November and The Human League across the UK in December.

