Ghost Hounds Declare 'You'll Never Find Me' With New Video

(BHM) Southern rockers Ghost Hounds are excited to share their newest single, "You'll Never Find Me"--out today via Gibson Records-along with its accompanying official music video.
SAVNT had this to say, "'You'll Never Find Me' is a warriors anthem. This song is dedicated to anyone who has lost themself in a person or to a situation. Know that you can always reclaim your power and remember to stand strong in who you are.
"We needed the video to show that when your down grit and perseverance are all you need to make it. The idea that you literally need to get back on the horse 8 times when you've been thrown off 7."
"You'll Never Find Me" follows the release of "Long Ride Home feat. Patty Griffin," watch the new video below:
