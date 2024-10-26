Tedashii Debuts New Sound With 'Tis The Season'

(Reach Records) It's not too early to Start celebrating Christmas and Tedashii is here to provide the sounds for you! The renowned artist is spreading holiday cheer with his new Christmas EP, "'Tis The Season," available now.

In "'Tis The Season," Tedashii takes a refreshing departure from his well-known rap roots, embracing a new sound that highlights his singing ability. The album features stunning covers of beloved Christmas classics, including "O Holy Night," "The Christmas Song," "Away In A Manger," and "Silent Night." These timeless tracks are complemented by original compositions that capture the spirit of the season, including "Cold," "Merry Christmas," "Christmas Call feat. V.Rose," and "Back Home For Christmas."

"I wanted to create an album that reflects the warmth and joy of the holiday season," Tedashii shared. "The fall/winter season has always been a dark time of year for me, but Christmas was a restoring light of hope I could hold onto. This project is not just about the music; it's about creating moments and memories with loved ones. I'm excited to explore a different side of my artistry and connect with my fans in a new way."

With its unique blend of classic and original songs, "'Tis The Season" is the perfect soundtrack for the entire Christmas season, offering something special for fans and newcomers alike. Mark your calendars for October 25, 2024, and get ready to celebrate the holidays with Tedashii's heartfelt and soulful melodies.

Here is the official track-list:

O Holy Night

Back Home for Christmas

The Christmas Song

Christmas Call feat. V. Rose

Cold Outside

Away In The Manger

Silent Night

Merry Christmas

