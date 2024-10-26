The All-American Rejects and Plain White T's Added To Neon City Festival

(KDC) Neon City Festival has announced that The All-American Rejects and Plain White T's will join its inaugural lineup alongside Alison Wonderland, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson and Seven Lions. Taking place Nov. 22-24 in Downtown Las Vegas, the free for all ages music, art and culinary event will feature 23 supporting genre-spanning acts including lovelytheband, Restless Road, Cassadee Pope, Lit and more.

Four stages will be utilized in Downtown Las Vegas during the Neon City Festival including Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and Fremont Street Experience's Main Street Stage, First Street Stage and Third Street Stage. During the event, each stage will boast a different music genre each night, ranging from country, to EDM, pop, rock, hip hop and everything in between.

"Neon City Festival is thrilled to round out its first-ever lineup with The All-American Rejects and Plain White T's," said Jeff Victor, CEO of Neon City Festival. "The festival features a diverse range of genres and eras of music, where you might rediscover an artist you loved back in the day or get to know exciting up-and-coming talent."

A look into the newest talent: The All-American Rejects - Since the start of their career, alt-rock/power pop titans The All-American Rejects have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and helped define a post-emo sound that was the soundtrack of a decade. With smash hits "Gives You Hell," Dirty Little Secret," "Move Along," "Swing, Swing" and "It Ends Tonight," their songs have become an indelible slice of the era.

Plain White T's - Since emerging in 1997, Chicago quartet Plain White T's-Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Mike Retondo [bass], and De'Mar Hamilton [drums]-have remained visible and viable. The band has amassed over 2.7 billion total global streams, earned two Grammy nominations, and collected several Platinum-plus and Gold certifications across their impressive catalog. Their signature single "Hey There Delilah" went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot100, and earned the pair of aforementioned GRAMMY nominations in 2008-for "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal."

Neon City Festival's daily lineup includes:

Friday, Nov. 22

Third Street Stage - Alternative Rock

Neon Trees

American Mile

lovelytheband

Main Street Stage - R&B

Bubba Sparxxx

Landon Cube

Pertinence

First Street Stage - Female Pop

Charlotte Sands

Cassadee Pope

NO PROOF

408

Saturday, Nov. 23

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center - EDM

Seven Lions

Krewella

Third Street Stage - Rock

The All-American Rejects

Plain White T's

Main Street Stage - Hip Hop

Twista

Luniz

Violin on Fire

24hrs

First Street Stage - Hard Rock

Filter

Adelita's Way

Ekoh

Vampires Everywhere

Sunday, Nov. 24

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center - EDM

Alison Wonderland

Mr. Carmack

Third Street Stage - Country

Russell Dickerson

Kruse Brothers

Restless Road

Main Street Stage - Indie Rock

Beauty School Dropout

GOOD RZN

Pure Sport

First Street Stage - 2000's Rock

Lit

elijah

Kaleido

Thus Love

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center lineup for Friday, Nov. 22 will be shared soon. Set times will be announced next month.

Neon City Festival's footprint extends from the El Cortez Hotel & Casino to Fremont Street Experience and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, all the way down to Las Vegas Blvd. and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower.

In addition to the musical acts, Neon City Festival will also feature:

Food and drink specials from local Las Vegas restaurants and bars ranging from taco trucks to empanada carts, sushi stands and an Omaha Steaks pop-up

Captivating moments such as laser art shows, strolling entertainment and a special 3D-motion graphic show on "Viva Vision," the world's largest LED canopy screen

Nightly firework show provided by Plaza Hotel & Casino

Citywide entertainment featuring block parties, pop-up performances, street festivals and surprises from beloved downtown attractions

Created by downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens - with support from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) - and overseen by appointed Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor, the event was conceived to show appreciation for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.

Neon City Festival's founders include Stevens (Circa Resort & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center), LVCVA, Steve Thompson (Boyd Gaming Corporation: Fremont Hotel & Casino, California Hotel Casino, Main Street Station), Terry Caudill (Binion's Gambling Hall and 4 Queens Hotel & Casino), Chris Latil (Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino), Jonathan Jossel (Plaza Hotel & Casino), Blake Sartini Jr. (The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower), Andrew Simon (Fremont Street Experience), Joe Woody (El Cortez Hotel & Casino) and Eric Buksa (Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino).

