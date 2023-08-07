The All-American Rejects Celebrate Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album

Reissue promo

(Reybee) The All-American Rejects is issuing a deluxe re-release of their landmark 2002 self-titled debut album on August 25th, 2023 via UMe. It will be available on exclusive 140g color vinyl - LP (Ghostly) and 7" (Coke Bottle Clear).

Featuring some of the band's most famous songs, The All-American Rejects contains such breakthrough singles like the addictive "Swing, Swing" (peaked at #8 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks in the United States"), the explosive "My Paper Heart," and the punk-fueled "The Last Song." As a bonus, the reissue will include a special 7" with two new versions of classic songs: "The Cigarette Song (Acoustic Version)" and "Don't Leave Me (Demo)."

"A lot of our contemporaries make a big deal to break up, and we get it; it's probably good for their psyche to draw a line in the sand, but we're never gonna do that," lead vocalist Tyson Ritter says. "As much as we might have going on in our lives, the one thing that we can all agree on with The All-American Rejects is that we're never gonna stop doing this." Founded in 1999 out of Stillwater, Oklahoma, the band has released four albums, countless hit singles, like "Move Along," "Dirty Little Secret" and "Swing, Swing," and has toured alongside legendary rock bands such as Blink 182 and Bon Jovi. Starting as teenagers, their self-titled album was a defining moment for the band, which ignited the fire of indelible pop-rock hooks. Released in 2002, the big wave of pop-punk music exploded, with Fuse, MTV, and TRL leading the charge. The band gained momentum with their debut album, never afraid to expose their honest thoughts and genuine selves, making songs relatable to teenagers across the globe.

The All-American Rejects is Tyson Ritter (lead vocals/bass), Nick Wheeler (lead guitar/backing vocals), Mike Kennerty (rhythm guitar/backing vocals), and Chris Gaylor (drums). Their self-titled debut album is re-released August 25th, 2023 via UMe and is available on exclusive 140g color vinyl and coke bottle clear 7".

