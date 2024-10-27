Babyfxce E Shares 'Fast Dudes' Video

(Atlantic) Babyfxce E serves up his new single entitled "Fast Dudes" available now via Atlantic Records along with a music video directed by J.R. Digital. The track sets the stage for his forthcoming mixtape, Real Striker Music, dropping November 22.

"Fast Dudes" arrives in the wake of "PTP," which landed earlier this summer. The latter has already amassed over 2.9 million Spotify streams in addition to 3.4 million YouTube views on the music video. "PTP'' continued a non-stop flow of recent hits from Babyfxce E, including "Yung OG Flow (Freestyle)," "BTA Freestyle," "Ready," and Flint Flow (feat. RMC Mike, KrispyLife Kidd, Louie Ray, BFB Da Packman, and YSR Gramz) the latter featured on his acclaimed 21-track mixtape, The X Tape Deluxe.

One of the brightest stars coming out of the explosive Flint, MI/Greater Detroit rap scene, Babyfxce E has accumulated over 60M streams to date and is rapidly growing into a true phenom. Named one of Apple Music's "Artists to Watch" as well as one of Audiomack's "10 Rappers You Should Know Right Now," E has receive critical acclaim from publications like Pitchfork and The FADER, and has been featured on Spotify's influential "Rap Caviar" as well as The Source's "Track of the Week." His undeniable delivery - which landed him direct support spots on tours with Luh Tyler and BabyTron - balances unbreakable bars with unpredictable melodies, placing him in a lane of his own out of the Midwest and on his way towards a mainstream breakthrough at full speed. After stacking up millions of streams and views and notching critical acclaim, Babyfxce E adopts the mindset of his hometown to tell an underdog story all his own.

"If you're from Flint, you're just a strong-minded person, for real," says Babyfxce E. "We've got a lot more to prove than everybody else does. The music scene can be tough, and you know the struggle in general. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere."

Though E primarily resided with his mother, sister, and two brothers on the north side of Flint, he maintained a close relationship with his dad. Pops frequently brought him on fishing and hunting trips, giving his son an appreciation for the outdoors. Beyond a passion for the woods, he embraced hip-hop as a kid, not only listening to the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby, but also such Michigan heavyweights as Rio Da Yung OG, Sada Baby, and Tee Grizzley. At the urging of a close friend, he stepped into the recording booth for the first time in 2021 and instantly left his buddies impressed with the results.

E initially gained traction at the top of 2022 with "Six Flags," paving the way for projects such as Life Of The Reaper and Its Wit a X. The latter boasted the standout, "D Rose," now boasting 2.2M YouTube views and prompting The FADER to rave, "The punchlines come flying at such a rapid pace you'll feel like you ended up in a boxing gym." E carried this momentum into 2023 with "Master P," "Last Laugh," a show stopping turn on BabyTron's "Waffle House," "Hypebeast," and "12:45 in Detroit," which Pitchfork noted "feels like a breakout track; you'll have a new favorite punchline every time you listen."

