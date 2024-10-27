Drew Baldridge Goes Home For 'Tough People' Video

(BBR) Chart-topping singer/songwriter Drew Baldridge's new single, "Tough People," is now available along with the official music video. Written by Baldridge alongside Adam Sanders, Jordan Walker, and Luke Combs, "Tough People" is the anticipated follow-up to Baldridge's recent history-making No. 1 song, "She's Somebody's Daughter."

"This song means so much to me," said Baldridge. "Our world is full of tough people fighting to stay ahead every day. But for me, it's my story about not giving up on my dreams. I had to risk everything to make 'She's Somebody's Daughter' a hit. It was definitely a tough time for me, but our team kept our heads down, worked hard, and pulled out a win-hard work pays off, good beats evil, and tough times make tough people."

That hard work paid off in spades as the release of "Tough People" officially launches Baldridge's new partnership with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. He has signed with Billboard's "Indie Label of the Year" to support the new single on country radio. The song officially goes for adds on November 4 via Stoney Creek Records. Baldridge previewed the tune for radio friends this week in Memphis during St. Jude Country Cares as the music industry gathered to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in their efforts to support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The video for "Tough People" was filmed in Baldridge's hometown of Patoka, IL (population 550), the video features the real people of the town whose stories are reflected in the lyrics-patients battling cancer, farmers whose livelihoods depend on their crops, and nearly 1,000 locals from around the county who came out to support the music video.

