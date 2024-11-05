Drew Baldridge No. 1 Most Added At Country Radio With 'Tough People'

(BBR) Drew Baldridge celebrates another significant milestone following his first #1 single at country radio. His new track, "Tough People," has earned the #1 most-added song accolade at country radio this week. This marks Baldridge's debut Stoney Creek Records single with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville in partnership with his own Lyric Ridge Records, showcasing a remarkable impact in his first week. It is also available now at all streaming partners. Listen HERE.
Produced by Nick Schwarz, "Tough People" was co-written by Baldridge, Adam Sanders, Jordan Walker, and Luke Combs. The lyrics convey a powerful message: "hard work pays off, good beats evil, and tough times make tough people." This motto has been particularly meaningful for Baldridge as he has navigated his own challenges over the past four years to achieve his personal and professional dreams.
"I couldn't have asked for a better reception from radio to 'Tough People,'" said Baldridge. "I am so thankful they love it as much as I do, and I'm excited for fans to hear it."
As he wraps up his headline tour in the U.S. this year, Baldridge's setlist includes "Tough People," along with his GOLD-certified hit "She's Somebody's Daughter" and more. In 2025, he will hit the road with Cody Johnson for The Leather Deluxe Tour before heading to Europe for the C2C Festival and select European dates with Chayce Beckham.
Drew Baldridge Goes Home For 'Tough People' Video
Ghost Add Show To 2025 World Tour Following Sell Out- Killswitch Engage Releasing New Music Later This Month- Iron Maiden- more
Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying- Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025- more
Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online- more
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Ghost Add Show To 2025 World Tour Following Sell Out
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Reveals Biggest Fear With Cancer Fight
Killswitch Engage Releasing New Music Later This Month
Senses Fail And Saves The Day To Livestream NJ Vs. The World Tour NJ Show
Delain Deliver 'The Reaping' Video
In We Fall Premiere 'Winter Shade' Video
Burning Witches Share 'The Spell Of The Skull' Video
Be-Bop Deluxe Bill Nelson Releasing New Album 'Studio Cadet'