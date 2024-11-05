Drew Baldridge No. 1 Most Added At Country Radio With 'Tough People'

(BBR) Drew Baldridge celebrates another significant milestone following his first #1 single at country radio. His new track, "Tough People," has earned the #1 most-added song accolade at country radio this week. This marks Baldridge's debut Stoney Creek Records single with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville in partnership with his own Lyric Ridge Records, showcasing a remarkable impact in his first week. It is also available now at all streaming partners. Listen HERE.

Produced by Nick Schwarz, "Tough People" was co-written by Baldridge, Adam Sanders, Jordan Walker, and Luke Combs. The lyrics convey a powerful message: "hard work pays off, good beats evil, and tough times make tough people." This motto has been particularly meaningful for Baldridge as he has navigated his own challenges over the past four years to achieve his personal and professional dreams.

"I couldn't have asked for a better reception from radio to 'Tough People,'" said Baldridge. "I am so thankful they love it as much as I do, and I'm excited for fans to hear it."

As he wraps up his headline tour in the U.S. this year, Baldridge's setlist includes "Tough People," along with his GOLD-certified hit "She's Somebody's Daughter" and more. In 2025, he will hit the road with Cody Johnson for The Leather Deluxe Tour before heading to Europe for the C2C Festival and select European dates with Chayce Beckham.

