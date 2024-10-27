Orville Peck Says 'Happy Trails' For The Holidays

(Warner) Trailblazing country artist Orville Peck shares a brand new original holiday song entitled "Happy Trails." On the track, a lilting acoustic guitar melody brushes up against Peck's warm vocal delivery. He eases the longing of a lonely Christmas with just the right amount of winter sunshine on the optimistic refrain, "And although I wish you were here with me instead, I see happy trails ahead."

The track evokes a classic holiday feel-reminiscent of Bing Crosby or Frank Sinatra-as strings uplift the final crescendo into the snowy night sky. On December 16, he will deliver the song's debut television performance during Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry holiday special, airing at 8pm ET on NBC.

This weekend, Peck will conclude his acclaimed Stampede Tour, ending the extensive North American run with a two-night stint at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles October 27-28.

He recently lit up both weekends of Austin City Limits Festival, surprising fans during weekend two by welcoming Willie Nelson on stage for a live performance of their recent collaboration "Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other." The Austin American-Statesman applauded how "Peck took the lead on the vocals as Willie sang support, the power of his presence pushing Peck to new heights."

Earlier this year, Peck released his new eclectic duets album Stampede. Boasting singles like "Midnight Ride" with Kylie Minogue & Diplo and "Death Valley High" alongside Beck, the project pushes the boundaries of country music by creating a unique, genre-blurring blend of styles with each collaborator. Listen HERE.

The album kicks off with "Cowboys Are Frequently Fond of Each Other" and includes other standouts like the soaring ballad "How Far Will We Take It" with Noah Cyrus, the brooding "Chemical Sunset" with Allison Russell, and album closer "Rhinestone Cowboy" alongside TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne and Fancy Hagood. Additionally, the album features collaborations with Elton John, Margo Price, Teddy Swims, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Nathaniel Rateliff, Debbii Dawson, Bu Cuaron, and Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.

Stampede Tracklist:

1. Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other [with Willie Nelson]

2. The Hurtin' Kind [with Midland]

3. Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) [with Elton John]

4. Back At Your Door [with Debbii Dawson]

5. Chemical Sunset [with Allison Russell]

6. Death Valley High [with Beck]

7. How Far Will We Take It? [with Noah Cyrus]

8. Miénteme [with Bu Cuaron]

9. Papa Was a Rodeo [with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway]

10. Midnight Ride [with Kylie Minogue and Diplo]

11. Ever You're Gone [with Teddy Swims]

12. You're an A**hole, I Can't Stand You (and I Want a Divorce) [with Margo Price]

13. Where Are We Now? [with Mickey Guyton]

14. Conquer The Heart [with Nathaniel Rateliff]

15. Rhinestone Cowboy [with TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne and Fancy Hagood]

Upcoming Orville Peck Tour Dates:

October 26 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

