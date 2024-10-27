Watch Eli Winders' 'Blueprint' Video From Pikeville

(Atlantic) Rising country singer-songwriter Eli Winders has released his anxiously awaited debut From Pikeville EP, available now via Atlantic Records/Bad Realm. To celebrate its arrival, he just uncovered the visual for the project's latest single "Blueprint".

Winders explains, "I wanted to call this EP From Pikeville because I wrote most of these songs in my hometown of Pikeville, NC, or with some of the first friends I made when I moved to Nashville last year. 'Pack My Hometown' was the first song I ever co-wrote, and it became the first song I ever recorded and released, which was really special to my family and friends back home. Not all of them are true stories, some of the songs I wrote on my parents' porch back before an EP was even on the radar. 'Two Birds While I'm Stoned' is one I'm really proud of and my favorite song to play live. It's been so special to see more and more people sing the words at our shows. I'm so excited to have these songs out in time for us to finish up our tour this year and get ready for a busy 2025."

The seven-track body of work highlights both his robust vocals and dyed-in-the-wool classic country songcraft. On focus track "Blueprint," he paints a vivid picture of finding true love and breaking the mold of smalltown expectations against a backdrop of loosely strummed acoustic chords and airy slide guitar. It builds towards a hummable hook as he proclaims, "Some might say we don't know what we're doing, just got a different blueprint." The visual seamlessly translates this spirit to the screen. Elsewhere, he picks up the pace on the rollicking country rock of aforemetioned "Two Birds While I'm Stoned." Shaking off the stress of the work day, he cuts loose from his boss and significant other, proceeding to hit the town with the boys instead. As guitar wails, he experiences a revelation out loud, "One thing that I've come to know is I'm better off alone, so I'm rolling one up and killing two birds while I'm stoned."

From bold barnburners to introspective ballads, the EP showcases multiple facets of the buzzing country phenomenon.

