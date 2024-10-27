Watch Jason Scott & The High Heat's 'Me & the Bottle (Hungover You)' Video

(Leo33) Jason Scott & The High Heat are back with their much-anticipated new EP, High Country Heat, along with the Me & the Bottle (Hungover You) video. The five-track collection combines the storytelling tradition of Americana with a Southern soul infusion. The EP, produced and written entirely by Jason Scott and Taylor Johnson, showcases Scott's distinctive songwriting and the band's rich instrumentation, delivering raw emotion, masterful musicianship, and an authentic glimpse into the highs and lows of rural life and relationships.

The EP kicks off with the title track "High Country," a gritty anthem that sets the tone with its reflective lyrics and vibrant guitar work. Jason Scott's storytelling is in full force throughout the EP, especially on songs like "Me & the Bottle (Hungover You)," a heartfelt ode to heartache, and "Bernadette," a soulful reflection on love and loss. The EP closes with the introspective "Natalie," leaving listeners wanting more.

Jason Scott shared his inspiration behind High Country Heat, "These songs are a reflection of the landscapes, people, and emotions that have helped form my world view. I wanted this EP to feel like home - real, rugged, and full of heart."

Recorded at Lunar Manor in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and with additional recording at the iconic Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, High Country Heat captures the warmth of analog recording paired with modern production. The band, featuring Jason Scott (lead vocals, guitar), Gabriel Mor (guitars), Ryan Magnani (bass), Bobby Wade (drums), and Garrison Brown (guitars, keys), along with former band-mate turned producer Taylor Johnson, who has played an integral role in shaping the band's unique sound, continues to push the boundaries of Americana music.

The EP marks a significant milestone for Jason Scott & The High Heat as they continue to build on their reputation for delivering compelling Americana music with soul. From intricate guitar work to stirring vocals, High Country Heat offers a sonic journey through heartbreak, resilience, and the beauty of life's simple moments.

Jason Scott & The High Heat are hitting the road in support of High Country Heat, with a mix of headlining shows and performances alongside Blackberry Smoke and Randall King. Fans can expect dynamic live shows featuring tracks from the new EP and more.

High Country Heat Tracklisting:

"High Country"

"Me & the Bottle (Hungover You)"

"Bernadette"

"If We Make it Til the Mornin'"

"Natalie"

