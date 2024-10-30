Dawes Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

(BHM) Dawes appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, performing "House Parties," a single from their ninth studio album Oh Brother (Dead Ringers via Secretly Canadian). Exclusive split-color vinyl, as well as an array of deluxe Oh Brother bundles, are available now via the Dawes online store.
Co-produced by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith alongside longtime friend Mike Viola, Oh Brother was heralded by several singles. The most recent one, "Mr. Los Angeles," was joined by an official music video starring Conan O'Brien that was premiered worldwide by PEOPLE.com.
Oh Brother also includes such recently premiered singles as the sprawling album centerpiece, "Surprise!," "Still Strangers Sometimes," and "House Parties," the latter two accompanied by creative fan-focused official music videos streaming now at YouTube. In addition, Dawes recently shared a pair of exclusive live studio performance videos of "House Parties" (featuring special guest Brad Paisley) and "Still Strangers Sometimes" (featuring Madison Cunningham and Mike Viola).
