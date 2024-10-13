Dawes Recruit Conan O'Brien For 'Mr. Los Angeles' Video

(BHM) Dawes have released their brand new video for their new single "Mr. Los Angeles," which stars late-night-tv icon Conan O'Brien. The song comes from the band's just released ninth studio album, "On Brother".

The album was co-produced by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith alongside longtime friend Mike Viola. Taylor and Griffin will be celebrating the album's released with some of Dawes' biggest fans for an exclusive Substack Live Q&A session, slated for Monday, October 14 at 6:00 pm (PT) and available to all Substack subscribers (free or paid).

Aside from "Mr. Los Angeles", Oh Brother also includes such recently premiered singles as the sprawling album centerpiece, "Surprise!," "Still Strangers Sometimes," and "House Parties," the latter two accompanied by creative fan-focused official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

In addition, Dawes recently shared a pair of exclusive live studio performance videos of "House Parties" (featuring special guest Brad Paisley) and "Still Strangers Sometimes" (featuring Madison Cunningham and Mike Viola).

Oh Brother marks a distinctive new chapter for Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith following 2022's epic Misadventures of Doomscroller and the amicable departure of two bandmates last year. The album steers Dawes decidedly forward, honoring 15 years of Taylor and Griffin's musical relationship, as well as the next era and natural evolution of their beloved band. That spirit informed much of the writing and recording, with each track initially recorded live with just Taylor on guitar and vocals and Griffin on drums, later incorporating additional studio instrumentation and collaborating with touring guitarist Trevor Menear. Across its nine heartfelt songs - which move seamlessly between folk rock, piano ballads, and sprawling jams while maintaining both an immediately recognizable sound and a freedom from expectations - Oh Brother sees Dawes navigating new chapters in their personal and professional lives while remaining steadfastly creative, ambitious, and inspired.

"All you can really do is find out what are the most essential, truest, and idiosyncratic parts of yourself," Taylor Goldsmith says. "And I like the fact that Griffin and I are kind of clinging to each other and holding on to each other more than we ever have. We're grateful for each other in a new way. But we've also been through a lot.

"It feels like we're reborn in a way, and I mean that with so, so much love and gratitude to everyone we've ever played with before! This is what it means to be a lifer, to have iterations. It means having phases and chapters, and this is a very clear delineation as to the beginning of a new one. So Oh Brother feels like a ninth record, but it also feels like a first record."

Related Stories

Goose Tap War On Drugs, Dawes and More For Viva El Gonzo Festival

Dawes Surprise! Fans With New Song

Stephen Dawes Releases 'Up At Night' EP

Dawes Announce New Album With Humorous 'House Parties' Video

News > Dawes