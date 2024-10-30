John PayCheck To Deliver 'More Days Behind' This Friday

(JWA) Country singer-songwriter and independent recording artist John PayCheck announces his second studio album, More Days Behind, due out everywhere digitally November 01 including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and available for pre-order on his website at JohnPayCheck.com. A limited supply of CDs are also available at his shows. PayCheck recorded his sophomore album at Nashville's Omni Sound Studio working with Bill McDermott (George Strait, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley) on production, and either writing or co-writing most of the songs with Scott Gabbey.

PayCheck has released several singles from More Days Behind throughout 2024 including the honky-tonk barn burning title track "More Days Behind." Plenty other traditionally inspired, meat-on-the-bone country songs follow like "Drinkin' and Cryin', "Blondes and Bulls," "Say Goodbye," "Desert Rose," "Biscuits and Gravy," and a cover of George Strait's hit "When Did You Stop Loving Me," part of a tracklist that will pleasantly impress the ears of the country traditionalist music fan.

"This new album is an anthology of the very definition of country music," says PayCheck. "We've got ballads, Texas-swing, stories and heartbreak, some light-hearted fun, and some deep-rooted sorrow. We're hitting all the notes with this one!"

More Days Behind Me Tracklisting & Songwriters:

"More Days Behind" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Biscuits and Gravy" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Desert Rose" (John PayCheck)

"Blondes and Bulls" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Make Things Clear" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Drinkin' and Cryin'" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"When Did You Stop Loving Me" (Donny Kees, Monty Holmes)

"Say Goodbye"(John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Foolish Ways" (John PayCheck)

"White Lights" (John PayCheck)

