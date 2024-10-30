John PayCheck To Deliver 'More Days Behind' This Friday

(JWA) Country singer-songwriter and independent recording artist John PayCheck announces his second studio album, More Days Behind, due out everywhere digitally November 01 including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and available for pre-order on his website at JohnPayCheck.com. A limited supply of CDs are also available at his shows. PayCheck recorded his sophomore album at Nashville's Omni Sound Studio working with Bill McDermott (George Strait, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley) on production, and either writing or co-writing most of the songs with Scott Gabbey.
PayCheck has released several singles from More Days Behind throughout 2024 including the honky-tonk barn burning title track "More Days Behind." Plenty other traditionally inspired, meat-on-the-bone country songs follow like "Drinkin' and Cryin', "Blondes and Bulls," "Say Goodbye," "Desert Rose," "Biscuits and Gravy," and a cover of George Strait's hit "When Did You Stop Loving Me," part of a tracklist that will pleasantly impress the ears of the country traditionalist music fan.
"This new album is an anthology of the very definition of country music," says PayCheck. "We've got ballads, Texas-swing, stories and heartbreak, some light-hearted fun, and some deep-rooted sorrow. We're hitting all the notes with this one!"
More Days Behind Me Tracklisting & Songwriters:
"More Days Behind" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)
"Biscuits and Gravy" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)
"Desert Rose" (John PayCheck)
"Blondes and Bulls" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)
"Make Things Clear" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)
"Drinkin' and Cryin'" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)
"When Did You Stop Loving Me" (Donny Kees, Monty Holmes)
"Say Goodbye"(John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)
"Foolish Ways" (John PayCheck)
"White Lights" (John PayCheck)
John PayCheck To Delive 'More Days Behind' In November
Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival- Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds- Rush- Dream Theater- more
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more
The Lumineers And Kacey Musgraves Lead Extra Innings- Watch Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' Video- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Metallica's Blacklist Raises Over $3 Million
Linkin Park To Host From Zero Listening Events
Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival
B.B. King's 100th Birthday Being Celebrated With The Thrill Lives On Tour
W.A.S.P. Museum Added To Album ONE Alive Tour VIP Experience
Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds
Ex 36 Crazyfists and Diecast Stars Launch Paradise Slaves With 'A Fever Of Defeat'
Arctis Reveal 'Tell My Why' Visualizer