Watch Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Megan Moroney shares the long-awaited video for her radio-dominating, chart-climbing hit single "Am I Okay?" Co-directed by Moroney and Alexandra Gavillet, the wildly hilarious yet deeply touching clip marks the first video from her widely acclaimed sophomore album of the same name.

Cementing her status as a multidimensional creative force with no limit to her vision, "Am I Okay?" delivers more of the can't-look-away storytelling and captivating visuals Moroney previously brought to the videos for her 3X PLATINUM No. 1 hit "Tennessee Orange" (winner of Female Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards) and PLATINUM-certified "I'm Not Pretty" (now up for Music Video of the Year at the CMA Awards). After opening on a stunning close-up shot of Moroney and a bouquet of blue flowers, "Am I Okay?" pulls the viewer deep into a world swimming in the album's signature color - including a dreamlike set-piece that finds her waiting by a blue door in the middle of a field, wearing blue cowboy boots and a gorgeous blue gown straight out of a fairy tale. Once again showcasing her sharp-witted sense of humor and undeniable gift for inhabiting all kinds of characters, "Am I Okay?" ultimately builds to a happy ending perfectly suited to the track's feel-good mood.

"The music video takes you through what love 'always was' - a lot of failed attempts at finding the 'right one' and reminds you that the 'right one' may have been there all long if you look real close," shares Moroney. "I loved creating the concept for the video because it portrays what 'Am I Okay?' feels like to me- finally meeting the one that makes all the wrong ones feel worth it. And maybe that's happened or maybe it's totally made up in my head, I guess we'll never know!"

Filmed in Nashville and conceptualized by Moroney, the video for "Am I Okay?" embodies all the fun-loving energy of the song itself, which recently reached No. 63 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Hailed as "ridiculously charming" by MusicRow DISClaimer, the Country sensation's latest single serves as the opening track on Am I Okay? - a July release that marked the year's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist. Earlier this month, Moroney shared Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine): a deluxe edition featuring three brand-new tracks, including "Break It Right Back" (a heavy-hearted and soul-baring ballad streamed over 1 MILLION times on its first day of release).

Widely recognized as one of the most in-demand young headliners in Country music, Moroney will embark on the AM I OKAY? TOUR next March. As part of the massively anticipated North American headline run, she'll perform for some of her biggest crowds to date, taking the stage at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Visit here for more touring info.

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Delivers After Lightning Strikes In Phoenix

Megan Moroney Streams New Album 'Am I Okay?'

Megan Moroney Delivers 'Hell Of A Show'

Megan Moroney Shares 'Never Left Me' From Twisters Soundtrack

News > Megan Moroney