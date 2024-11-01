Megan Moroney Surprises Fans With 'Blue Christmas ...duh' EP

(SMN) Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney kicks off the holiday season with Blue Christmas ...duh - a surprise EP featuring two all-new original songs and a heart-melting rendition of the timeless holiday classic "Blue Christmas."

With its title nodding to the signature color for Moroney's blockbuster sophomore album Am I Okay?- a summer 2024 release that marked the year's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist - Blue Christmas ...duh begins with a glorious bang on "All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy." Written by Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter the hip-swinging anthem serves up a bit of feel-good holiday honky-tonk, laying down hard-thumping rhythms and saloon-style piano melodies as Moroney reveals what's at the top of her wishlist. Meanwhile, the track's handclap-backed chorus shows off the whip-smart sass that's made her one of the brightest new stars in Country ("Put him in some new Luccheses/Make him call me baby/'Cause swear I've been good all year/Oh please Santa please/All I want for Christmas is a cowboy/Who only wants me").

Produced by her frequent collaborator Kristian Bush, Blue Christmas ...duh next drifts into the slow-burning ache of "Christmas Morning" - a gorgeous new addition to Country's time-honored lineage of holiday heartbreak songs. Also written by Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter, the mandolin-laced ballad tells the tale of a Christmastime breakup (from the chorus: "'Tis the season, you've got reasons/I know I've got mine/We've been falling apart all year and today I can't ignore it/Baby when did our love stop feeling like Christmas morning"). In the latest example of the Emo Cowgirl's phenomenal gift for giving words to the most painful of feelings, "Christmas Morning" offers up plenty of one-liners that cut right to the heart (e.g., "What a bad day for the truth").

In a breathtaking finale, Blue Christmas ...duh closes out with Moroney's unforgettably lovely cover of "Blue Christmas," bringing soulful steel-guitar tones and a softly stunning vocal performance to her update of the Billy Hayes/Jay Johnson-penned tune made famous by Elvis Presley. With each song accompanied by a specially created lyric video, the EP follows the recent arrival of Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) - the deluxe edition of Moroney's critically acclaimed and massively successful sophomore album. A No. 1 hit on Apple Music's Top Country Albums chart (and No. 3 hit on Apple Music's all-genre Top Albums chart), Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) features three brand-new tracks: "Bless Your Heart," "I'll Be Fine," and "Break It Right Back" - a piano-laced ballad streamed over 1 MILLION times on its very first day of release.

Tracklist for Blue Christmas ...duh by Megan Moroney:

1. "All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy" (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, Micah Carpenter)

2. "Christmas Morning" (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, Micah Carpenter)

3. "Blue Christmas" (Billy Hayes, Jay Johnson)

Megan Moroney