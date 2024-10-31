.

Radar Festival Returning In 2025

(HT) The award-winning, genre-busting Radar Festival returns in 2025 with new dates, and the first wave of acts. To be held at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on 4th-6th July, RADAR 2025 will see darkwave legend Carpenter Brut perform as a UK exclusive - the first headliner announced for next year's event.

They are joined by the uniquely exhilarating Zeal & Ardor, Swedish melodic alternative heavyweights Normandie, instrumental prog luminary Intervals, and 11 other acts.

Festival co-founder Catherine Jackson-Smith comments: "We're hitting the ground running with Carpenter Brut's only UK performance in 2025 as our first headliner announcement. They're a band that we've admired for a long time and their production combined with the mammoth effort that they put into making a special, one-off event is something that aligns exactly with what we want for our statement sets! Our first announcement is a solid mix of fresh new music that we know our RADAR community will love plus some familiar faces, rising up the ranks and showing everyone why they've become such firm favourites.

"This is only the beginning and we can't wait to share more of our plans with the RADAR community as RADAR 5.0 starts to take shape properly." Full list of bands announced so far:

Carpenter Brut (2025 UK Exclusive)
Zeal & Ardor
Normandie
Intervals
GHØSTKID
David Maxim Micic
Floya
Pintglass
Future Palace
Cyan Kicks
Tiberius
Air Drawn Dagger
Continents
Hero In Error
Waterlines

