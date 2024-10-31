Storace Deliver 'Screaming Demon' Video

(Freeman) Iconic Swiss rock legend Marc Storace's own band, Storace, unleash their new single and accompanying video "Screaming Demon", taken from their highly anticipated new studio album 'Crossfire', set for release on November 22, 2024, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Marc Storace comments on the song: "'Screaming Demon' starts with an explosive intro, bursting into a hellraising rhythm with a screaming guitar on top, before I start singing about getting a kick from driving this hot car: "I'm gonna rolla, I'm in controlla, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!"

On the release of 'Crossfire', Marc Storace expresses his excitement: "Tommy Henriksen, in spite of his tight touring schedule with Alice Cooper, The Hollywood Vampires, and his work with his Crossbone Skully, actually 'made time' to produce my 'Crossfire' album! Hell yeah, that's what I call a good friend! Creating the songs with T felt like magic... And he even got the incredible Olle Romo, Mutt Lange's very own engineer, to mix the album... Unbelievable! It was like a match made in heaven!! Play It Loud!!"

