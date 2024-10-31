(Freeman) Iconic Swiss rock legend Marc Storace's own band, Storace, unleash their new single and accompanying video "Screaming Demon", taken from their highly anticipated new studio album 'Crossfire', set for release on November 22, 2024, via Frontiers Music Srl.
Marc Storace comments on the song: "'Screaming Demon' starts with an explosive intro, bursting into a hellraising rhythm with a screaming guitar on top, before I start singing about getting a kick from driving this hot car: "I'm gonna rolla, I'm in controlla, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!"
On the release of 'Crossfire', Marc Storace expresses his excitement: "Tommy Henriksen, in spite of his tight touring schedule with Alice Cooper, The Hollywood Vampires, and his work with his Crossbone Skully, actually 'made time' to produce my 'Crossfire' album! Hell yeah, that's what I call a good friend! Creating the songs with T felt like magic... And he even got the incredible Olle Romo, Mutt Lange's very own engineer, to mix the album... Unbelievable! It was like a match made in heaven!! Play It Loud!!"
As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member- Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Even More Farewell Tour Dates- Heart Reveal Support For Royal Flush Tour- more
Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival- Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds- Rush- Dream Theater- more
The Lumineers And Kacey Musgraves Lead Extra Innings- Watch Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' Video- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
The Furys Return With New Songs Recorded At Dave Grohl's Studio 606
Blitz Vega Share Jem Haynes Remix Of 'LA Vampire'
Storace Deliver 'Screaming Demon' Video
ZZ Top Guitarist Billy Gibbons Announces US Tour Dates
Worldwide Panic Stream 'Break Me Down' Video
Dorothy Unleashes 'The Devil I Know' Video
Liverpool Rockers Circa Wave Stream 'American Dream'
Bayside's Anthony Raneri Launching Solo Tour