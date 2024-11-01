Tears For Fears Add Dates To Limited Las Vegas Residency

(2b) On the heels of selling out all three of their shows at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas this week, iconic British duo Tears For Fears have announced their return to Las Vegas in 2025 with four additional dates for their limited engagement.

Complete with classics from throughout their discography and cuts from their recent album, The Tipping Point, these shows will bring their latest album Songs For A Nervous Planet to life onstage. The shows will take place on Friday, Jan. 31, Saturday, Feb. 1, Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at 8 p.m..

Last week, the duo released their first-ever live album Songs For A Nervous Planet to critical acclaim: Associated Press proclaimed, "Tears for Fears are in full bloom" while SPIN furthered, "Tears for Fears' new album is exactly what the world needs now."

Related Stories

Tears For Fears 'Say Goodbye To Mum & Dad' In New Video As First Live Album Arrives

3TEETH Give Tears For Fears' 'Everybody Wants To Rule the World' A Makeover

Tears for Fears' The Hurting Getting Special Reissues For 40th Anniversary

Forty Feet Tall Give Tears For Fear's 'Shout' An Indie Rock Makeover

News > Tears For Fears