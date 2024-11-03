Inhaler Preview New Album With 'Your House' Video

(ICLG) Inhaler announce details of their new album alongside their biggest ever UK tour and a string of dates in Europe & Asia and deliver a music video for the first single. The Dublin four-piece will release their third album Open Wide on February 7th via Geffen Records and are set to play a slate of international shows as part of the Open Wide World Tour.
It comes as Inhaler are midway through a 4-week tour of North America where they have been debuting new songs from Open Wide, including the anthemic 70's rock inspired first single "Your House" which premiered on Tuesday as a Hottest Record In The World on Radio 1.
Open Wide was produced by Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles/Florence & The Machine) and marks a giant leap forward for the band. The band, who began working on the album earlier this year, was encouraged to challenge themselves and take more creative control. Listening to a wide range of genres during writing - from techno to Nick Cave - inspired them to experiment with a brighter, timeless sound, adding texture to the record. The result is an album of 13 songs that feels unique - a guitar-driven pop album unlike any other, solidifying their status as one of the most exciting young bands today.
Inhaler are set to play their biggest ever UK tour in February which includes a headline show at the iconic rock venue Brixton Academy. Starting in Leeds on February 7th, the tour takes in eight cities, wrapping in Newcastle on February 19th. The band will then embark on a 15-date tour of Europe before heading to Japan in June. BLOSSOMS will be special guests on all tour dates in mainland Europe.
Check out INHALER on the road:
November 2024
Fri 01 Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium
Sat 02 Anaheim House Of Blues
Mon 04 San Diego SOMA
Wed 06 Oakland Fox Theater
Fri 08 Portland Roseland Theater
Sat 09 Seattle Showbox SoDo
Sun 10 Vancouver Orpheum Theatre
February 2025
Fri 07 Leeds O2 Academy
Sat 08 Manchester O2 Apollo
Mon 10 Birmingham O2 Academy
Tue 11 Nottingham Rock City
Thu 13 London O2 Academy Brixton
Sat 15 Brighton Centre
Mon 17 Glasgow O2 Academy
Wed 19 Newcastle O2 City Hall
April 2025
Mon 21 Madrid La Riviera
Tue 22 Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz
Thur 24 Paris, Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri 25 Lyon Le Transbordeur
Sat 26 Milan Fabrique
Mon 28 Zurich X-Tra
Tue 29 Prague Lucerna Velký sál
Wed 30 Vienna Gasometer
May 2025
Fri 02 Munich Zenith
Sat 03 Berlin Columbiahalle
Mon 05 Copenhagen Store Vega
Tue 06 Hamburg Inselpark Arena
Wed 07 Cologne Palladium
Fri 09 Antwerp Lotto Arena
Sat 10 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
June 2025
Thur 12 Tokyo Toyosu Pit
Fri 13 Osaka Zepp Namba
Inhaler Premiere 'If You're Gonna Break My Heart' Video
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary- Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs- 'Operation: Mindcrime III'- more
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more
Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary
Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs
Geoff Tate Shares Details About 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album
Jason Bonham Explains Departure From Sammy Hagar's Van Halen Tour
Skillet Stream 'Not Afraid' Lyric Video As Revolution Arrives
Sleater-Kinney Expand 'Little Rope' With Deluxe Edition
Watch Steve Hill's 'Hanging On A String' Video
Inhaler Preview New Album With 'Your House' Video