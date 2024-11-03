Inhaler Preview New Album With 'Your House' Video

(ICLG) Inhaler announce details of their new album alongside their biggest ever UK tour and a string of dates in Europe & Asia and deliver a music video for the first single. The Dublin four-piece will release their third album Open Wide on February 7th via Geffen Records and are set to play a slate of international shows as part of the Open Wide World Tour.

It comes as Inhaler are midway through a 4-week tour of North America where they have been debuting new songs from Open Wide, including the anthemic 70's rock inspired first single "Your House" which premiered on Tuesday as a Hottest Record In The World on Radio 1.

Open Wide was produced by Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles/Florence & The Machine) and marks a giant leap forward for the band. The band, who began working on the album earlier this year, was encouraged to challenge themselves and take more creative control. Listening to a wide range of genres during writing - from techno to Nick Cave - inspired them to experiment with a brighter, timeless sound, adding texture to the record. The result is an album of 13 songs that feels unique - a guitar-driven pop album unlike any other, solidifying their status as one of the most exciting young bands today.

Inhaler are set to play their biggest ever UK tour in February which includes a headline show at the iconic rock venue Brixton Academy. Starting in Leeds on February 7th, the tour takes in eight cities, wrapping in Newcastle on February 19th. The band will then embark on a 15-date tour of Europe before heading to Japan in June. BLOSSOMS will be special guests on all tour dates in mainland Europe.

Check out INHALER on the road:

November 2024

Fri 01 Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium

Sat 02 Anaheim House Of Blues

Mon 04 San Diego SOMA

Wed 06 Oakland Fox Theater

Fri 08 Portland Roseland Theater

Sat 09 Seattle Showbox SoDo

Sun 10 Vancouver Orpheum Theatre

February 2025

Fri 07 Leeds O2 Academy

Sat 08 Manchester O2 Apollo

Mon 10 Birmingham O2 Academy

Tue 11 Nottingham Rock City

Thu 13 London O2 Academy Brixton

Sat 15 Brighton Centre

Mon 17 Glasgow O2 Academy

Wed 19 Newcastle O2 City Hall

April 2025

Mon 21 Madrid La Riviera

Tue 22 Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz

Thur 24 Paris, Zénith Paris - La Villette

Fri 25 Lyon Le Transbordeur

Sat 26 Milan Fabrique

Mon 28 Zurich X-Tra

Tue 29 Prague Lucerna Velký sál

Wed 30 Vienna Gasometer

May 2025

Fri 02 Munich Zenith

Sat 03 Berlin Columbiahalle

Mon 05 Copenhagen Store Vega

Tue 06 Hamburg Inselpark Arena

Wed 07 Cologne Palladium

Fri 09 Antwerp Lotto Arena

Sat 10 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

June 2025

Thur 12 Tokyo Toyosu Pit

Fri 13 Osaka Zepp Namba

