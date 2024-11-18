Inhaler Announce Open Wide North American Tour

(Geffen) Inhaler announce North American tour dates in support of their forthcoming album, OPEN WIDE, available February 7, 2025, via Geffen Records. The Dublin four piece will kick off their North American headline run on February 28th at HISTORY in Toronto, ON. The tour will include shows at Brooklyn Paramount (March 6), The Fillmore in Philadelphia (March 8), and Stubb's in Austin (March 18) and more before wrapping in Dallas at House of Blues on March 19.
Inhaler's forthcoming third album, Open Wide, was produced by Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles/Florence & The Machine) and marks a giant leap forward for the band. The quartet, who began working on the album earlier this year, was encouraged to challenge themselves and take more creative control.
Listening to a wide range of genres during writing - from techno to Nick Cave - inspired them to experiment with a brighter, timeless sound, adding texture to the record. The result is an album of 13 songs that feels unique - a guitar-driven pop album unlike any other, solidifying their status as one of the most exciting young bands today.
The band previously announced international dates in Europe, Asia and their biggest ever UK tour with two shows at the iconic rock venue Brixton Academy.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:
February 2025
Fri 28 Toronto, ON HISTORY
March 2025
Sun 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS
Tue 4 Portland, ME State Theatre
Thu 6 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Fri 7 Washington, DC The Anthem
Sat 8 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Mon 10 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
Tue 11 Birmingham, AL Iron City
Thu 13 Orlando, FL House of Blues
Fri 14 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution
Sat 15 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Mon17 Houston, TX House of Blues
Tue 18 Austin, TX Stubb's
Wed 19 Dallas, TX House of Blues
