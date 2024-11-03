Lucinda Williams Shares Her Take On Beatles Classic 'Something'

(AEM) Revered singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams has just released a sensational cover of The Beatles' "Something." Williams' captivating rendition of the George Harrison classic appears on the forthcoming album Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road, which comes out on December 6th via Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers.

As noted in the title, the three-time Grammy Award winner recorded the collection with her band and producer Ray Kennedy at The Beatles' legendary studio in London. While many great artists have recorded at Abbey Road Studios, it turns out that Williams is the first major artist to actually record Beatles' songs there aside from the Fab Four themselves. Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road serves as Vol. 7 of her celebrated Lu's Jukebox series and is the first new volume in almost four years.

"Something" was filmed during the recording at the legendary studio and the video was released today. The clip features Williams with her band - Marc Ford (guitar) Butch Norton (drums), Doug Pettibone (guitar), David Sutton (bass), with Richard Causon (Hammond B-3) and Siobhan M Kennedy (backing vocals). The video was shot by Neighborhoods Apart Productions.

As an acclaimed, award-winning singer/songwriter for more than four decades, Williams is a pioneering artist whose music has been highly influential and covered by a multitude of others. Williams is also an extraordinary interpreter who, like all great interpreters, has the ability to inhabit a song and make it her own. She does just that throughout this selection of Beatles tracks, as she has done on each Lu's Jukebox volume.

Lu's Jukebox originally began during the pandemic in 2020 as a way to help independent music venues when there were no live performances. Scheduled as a six-episode series of mostly full-band, HD video performances in-studio, the series featured themed sets of cover songs curated by Williams and streamed for a fee with proceeds going to designated venues. The series became a fan favorite and each has been released on vinyl, CD and via streaming services. The original six in Lu's Jukebox are: Vol. 1 - Runnin' Down A Dream (A Tribute To Tom Petty); Vol. 2 - Southern Soul: From Memphis To Muscle Shoals & More; Vol. 3 - Bob's Back Pages: A Night Of Bob Dylan Songs; Vol. 4 - Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night Of 60's Country Classics; Vol. 5 - Lucinda Williams - Have Yourself A Rockin' Little Christmas; and Vol. 6 - You Are Cordially Invited: A Tribute To The Rolling Stones.

