Heart Reveal Support Acts For 2025 Royal Flush Tour

Heart have announced that their upcoming 2025 Royal Flush North American Tour will feature support from Squeeze, Cheap Trick, and Lucinda Williams on select dates.

The tour is set to get underway on February 28th in Las Vegas, NV at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas and will run through April 16th in New York City at the Radio City Music Hall.

Squeeze will be joining the trek beginning March 3rd in Los Angeles through March 14th in Portland, OR. Cheap Trick will then join the trek through April 5th in Quebec.

Lucinda Williams has signed on for a show in Toronto and the final stop in New York City. Ann Wilson shared, "Each of these acts can totally bring it all on their own. It's an honor for us to be hitting the road with them next year. I'm especially thrilled to be doing a few gigs with my dear friend Lucinda. We've wanted to tour together for years!"

Nancy Wilson added, "This tour promises to be super fun. Traveling with the likes of the ever-fabulous Cheap Trick, and the Brit-pop studs Squeeze, not to mention the all-time songwriting muse Lucinda Williams. We are super stoked to get back out there and bring the Big 100% live RAWK!"



2/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

3/1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - Theatre

3/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*

3/4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*

3/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center*

3/8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center*

3/9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena*

3/11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena*

3/13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum*

3/14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

3/20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome**

3/21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place**

3/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre**

3/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum**

3/28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson@Boling Arena**

3/29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum**

3/31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center**

4/2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre**

4/4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre**

4/5 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre**

4/10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum#

4/12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

4/13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

4/16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall#

*with Squeeze

**with Cheap Trick

#with Lucinda Williams

