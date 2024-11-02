.

Onoleigh Delivers Her Revenge Single 'OK Later'

(FSM) Onoleigh released her revenge single "OK Later". In this banjo-leading pop track, Onoleigh taunts her now-ex, saying that if he's going out with other women, she's going to return the favor and enjoy a night drinking while dressed better than top shelf liquor. She's no longer crying on the floor like she was in her last single "Drink And Cry," instead, she's raising hell at the hotel bar.

"After my most recent breakup, I felt like I was expected to be fine right away and move on. It took me a while to realize I just had to feel my feelings, and I would be 'OK Later,'" said Onoleigh.

"OK Later" was produced and co-written by Grammy-nominated producer Emile Ghantous (Chris Brown, Pitbull, Fifth Harmony, Celina Sharma) along with hitmakers Josh Goode (2x Emmy award-winning songwriter) and Sam SZND (4x Platinum songwriter, NCT Dream's "Glitch Mode"). Recorded at the historic Layman Drug Company in Nashville, Onoleigh masterfully blends haunting powerhouse vocals with her signature pop/country songwriting.

