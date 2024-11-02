Watch Kodak Black 'Catch Fire'

(ICLG) Kodak Black drops his brand new mixtape Dieuson Octave via Vulture Love / Capitol Records. Fans got a taste of the stacked new set on Halloween day with the release of reflective lead track "Catch Fire".

Kodak's latest project is named after the Pompano Beach, Florida, artist himself - Dieuson Octave is his birth name, and "Catch Fire" in particular feels personal. Over a slightly somber L Beats production, Kodak sets the scene: "I made a lot of money, spent most of it making a bail / Doing whatever I feel and getting away like a pit bull tryna chase his tail." His voice is warm as he considers his grandmother, his newborn son, and what his lifestyle means to those around him.

The "Catch Fire" cover art features a surreal photo of Kodak's actual car in flames after the gas line started leaking on the highway - an incident that took place while the rap star was filming his first Kick livestream.

Dieuson Octave is Kodak's first solo full-length since 2023's When I Was Dead, in which he explores both his nightmares and aspirations. Featuring smash hit "Lemme See," the set only reaffirmed Kodak's status as one of the most gifted of his generation. More recently, he dropped the hard-hitting "Hit Stick," preceded by introspective cuts "Dis Time," "Stressed Out," and "Non Believer" - plus "Shampoo," a confident burst of street rap in the style that made him a superstar.

What's more, Kodak kickstarted the summer with his record label Vulture Love's first official project, Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth. Beyond generating millions of streams, it received tastemaker acclaim. XXL and The Source plugged it, and HotNewHipHop praised, "where this debut album succeeds is giving these up-and-coming artists a great platform to make their voices hard." He then later followed up the compilation with a sold-out show at LA's NOVO.

Alongside Kodak, the comp boasts contributions from VVSNCE, Lil Crix, G6reddot, GorditoFlo, Big Fredo, Jay Dirty, Taji Akeil, Project Pooh, NFL Tuewop, Jit4 Stan, Yung Mula, and JME Tmoe. Production credits include SkipOnDaBeat, ATL Jacob, Xairr, Dr. Zuez, Ayo B, and more. In short, the talent on display is nothing short of show-stopping. Listen HERE.

Kodak's expansive vision and status transcend even the rap world. Over the years, he has cultivated the role of a prophetic storyteller and resonant channeller of the culture at large, and his reach continues to grow. He holds over 25 billion global streams to his name and continues to engage in altruism towards his Pompano Beach community.



Dieuson Octave Tracklist

1. Catch Fire

2. Harlem Nights

3. Versatile

4. Drive The Boat

5. Never Exaggerate

6. Never See Me

7. Ima Be Real

8. Inside I suffer

