Dopamine Share New Single 'Angela'

(SPR) Dopamine have released their latest single "Angela", a pure blissful romanticism, evoking the feelings of teenage hangouts and ﬂeeting romances. It is the first single taken from the band's forthcoming EP.

Last year, Dopamine captured the attention of the music industry with their single "Don't Mind Anyway". Having received signiﬁcant support from triple J - the group now return to solidify their reputation as Australia's best new buzz band.

Of the new single, Dopamine say: "It's about coming back to a place that has a lot of memories for you. I don't think "Angela" represents a person but more a place. A place that encapsulated your life at a certain point but now is just a memory."

"We've just ﬁnished building our own studio and this was the ﬁrst track that we recorded and mixed there. We were working on an old song of ours and it just wasn't coming together. We were trying to get excited about it, but we were just sick of listening to it. We were probably a bit drunk and overconﬁdent and had the idea to just write and record a new song that night and this is the song that came out of it. All the songs were recorded in our studio that night, it sounds amazing!"

With "Angela", Dopamine offers a thrilling glimpse into their next chapter. It's a bold statement of what's to come. Having graced stages at BIGSOUND, Crafted Festival, Mountain Goat Valley Crawl, Tenerife Festival and Let the Music Play - where they've played alongside the likes of Alex Lahey, Beddy Rays, The Jungle Giants, Spacey Jane, The Rions and These New South Whales. As well as numerous support slots across Australia (notably Last Dinosaurs and Teenage Dads), Dopamine have honed their craft on big stages and are now solidifying their national presence.

With staunch support from triple j, Triple J Unearthed, Spotify, and Apple Music, plus glowing reviews from inﬂuential media outlets Pilerats, Music Feeds, and Livewire, Dopamine is riding a wave of momentum into their latest project.

Recorded and mixed by the band in their own studio, this track is the band's ﬁrst release from their new recording space - linking up with William Bowden (Gotye, Empire of The Sun, The Middle East) for ﬁnal mastering.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Thunder's Dancing In The Sunshine

News > Dopamine