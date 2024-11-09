Louis The Child Shares 'Believe It' with Madeon (babsy. Remix)

(ICLG) On the heels of the success of The Sun Comes Up, Louis The Child will be dropping remixes of select tracks from their acclaimed sophomore album throughout the rest of the year. The series launches today with "Believe It" with Madeon (babsy. Remix), released via Interscope Records. Thousand Oaks, CA, based producer babsy., who finds inspiration in surfing and nature, leans heavily into the euphoric, uplifting vibe of the track and escalates the BPM, bringing a hint of summer heat to fall days.

The original version of "Believe It" found a spot on the "New Music Friday" playlist of NPR. Billboard observed, "['Believe It'] is all bounce, effervescence and (seemingly) marimba, with the vocals giving the song a pop lean and a singalong melody and all its parts building to a giddy jam that's not only joyful, but - in the very quickly moving world of dance releases, memorable too."

The Sun Comes Up, which also features collaborations with MEMBA, Whethan and Hayley May, 1996Montana and others, explores a variety of tempos, rhythms, genres and moods, filtering it all through the unique choices and perspectives only Louis The Child can deliver. The acclaimed Chicago production duo - comprising Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett - has charted over 20 hits on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally and amassed nearly two billion combined career streams to date.

EDM.com said, "A sonic love letter to the inner child, The Sun Comes Up is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there's always a glimmer of light waiting to be discovered." DJ LIFE MAG noted, "Whether you're a long-time fan or new to their music, [The Sun Comes Up] is a testament to their artistic evolution and a beacon for the future of dance-pop." This Song Is Sick observed, "Bright skies and an endless euphoric state characterize the vibe of The Sun Comes Up... Louis The Child demonstrates their insanely wide range of talent..."

Louis The Child celebrated the album's release with a series of outdoor daytime shows, which included a day at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Billboard went behind the scenes with Louis The Child at the legendary Colorado venue in this clip. The run of shows wrapped up last week at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, where the duo played the venue's first-ever 360-degree in the round show.

Praising the San Diego show, EDM Identity said, "The duo has seriously dialed in their artistry... Their set curation is top tier, with pop-driven vocal tracks always balanced by experimental, groovy ones." Over the summer, the New York Post praised Louis The Child's Alter-Ego Festival at Brooklyn Mirage, "All the ingredients were there. A little nostalgic twang, some youthful defiance, a steady dose of surprises, all juxtaposed with one of the city's most iconic, look-at-me venues. It felt like Louis the Child had found a new voice, maybe their alter ego - something edgier, a little more unpredictable."

