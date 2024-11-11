New Version Of 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Tops Billboard Rock Chart

(2911) In a powerful collaboration, Lee Greenwood and viral country-rock sensation Drew Jacobs have taken "God Bless The U.S.A." to the top of the Billboard Rock Chart with a groundbreaking new rendition celebrating the song's 40th anniversary. This rock-infused version showcases Greenwood's legendary vocals alongside Jacobs, who is known for his Billboard-charting transformations of country hits like "The Thunder Rolls" and "God's Country." The release has resonated strongly with both longtime fans and a new generation, cementing the song's enduring relevance as a patriotic anthem.

Originally written by Greenwood in 1983, "God Bless The U.S.A." has been a cultural staple used in ceremonies, military events, and celebrations across America. Greenwood rarely records the song with others, but this collaboration marks a unique "passing of the baton." Greenwood shared, "This rock-version is not something that I would have done on my own, so I'm excited for fans and fellow patriots to hear it and share it."

This release also makes history, as Greenwood, at age 82, becomes the oldest country artist to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Rock Chart. The milestone underscores the song's universal appeal and Greenwood's lasting impact on American music.

Jacobs, whose debut album charted No. 1 on iTunes Country, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his genre-blending style. The new rendition of "God Bless The U.S.A.," available now on all streaming platforms, is poised to become a playlist favorite for a new generation.

