New Version Of 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Tops Billboard Rock Chart

(2911) In a powerful collaboration, Lee Greenwood and viral country-rock sensation Drew Jacobs have taken "God Bless The U.S.A." to the top of the Billboard Rock Chart with a groundbreaking new rendition celebrating the song's 40th anniversary. This rock-infused version showcases Greenwood's legendary vocals alongside Jacobs, who is known for his Billboard-charting transformations of country hits like "The Thunder Rolls" and "God's Country." The release has resonated strongly with both longtime fans and a new generation, cementing the song's enduring relevance as a patriotic anthem.
Originally written by Greenwood in 1983, "God Bless The U.S.A." has been a cultural staple used in ceremonies, military events, and celebrations across America. Greenwood rarely records the song with others, but this collaboration marks a unique "passing of the baton." Greenwood shared, "This rock-version is not something that I would have done on my own, so I'm excited for fans and fellow patriots to hear it and share it."
This release also makes history, as Greenwood, at age 82, becomes the oldest country artist to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Rock Chart. The milestone underscores the song's universal appeal and Greenwood's lasting impact on American music.
Jacobs, whose debut album charted No. 1 on iTunes Country, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his genre-blending style. The new rendition of "God Bless The U.S.A.," available now on all streaming platforms, is poised to become a playlist favorite for a new generation.
Lee Greenwood Teams With Drew Jacobs For Rock Version Of 'God Bless The U.S.A.'
Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo- Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner- David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz- Paul Stanley On Life After KISS- more
Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony- Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Release Gary Rossington's Final Concert- more
Whiskey Myers Launching Moon Crush Whiskey Moon Festival- An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood TV Special On Veterans Day- Jason Aldean- Jelly Roll- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Fans Can Now Own Parts Of Duran Duran History
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Deliver New Song 'Detroit'
Earlimart's 'Teble & Tremble' Goes Vinyl For 20th Anniversary
Watch Palm Ghosts' 'Bright Note' Video
Smile Empty Soul Preview 'Swan Song' EP With 'We All Fall Down'
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed
ZZ Top In The Studio For 'Deguello' Anniversary
Singled Out: Parker Barrow's 'Don't Tell Mama (What Mama Don't Know)'