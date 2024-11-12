Arcade Fire, Lord Huron Lead High Water Festival Lineup

(Stunt Company) South Carolina's High Water Festival will return to North Charleston's Riverfront Park next year on April 26-27. See 15+ acts across two stages with no overlapping sets!

Artists set to perform at High Water 2025 include headliners Arcade Fire and Lord Huron alongside Mt. Joy, Counting Crows, The Backseat Lovers, Trampled By Turtles, Amos Lee, Flipturn, Julien Baker & Torres, Waxahatchee, Joy Oladokun, The War & Treaty, Medium Build, Wild Rivers, Evan Honer, Gigi Perez, Darren Kiely, Goldie Boutilier, Easy Honey, and Ethan Tasch.

Fans can sign up for presale access to 1-Day & 2-Day Tickets now and these include General Admission, GA+, Stono Stage Bleacher Ticket (includes GA+ ticket with bleacher seating), VIP, and High Water Fest's Platinum package. Presale will run from 10-11am ET with guaranteed access to 2-Day GA Tickets at the lowest possible price

