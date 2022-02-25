Jack White and My Morning Jacket Lead High Water Festival Lineup

Event poster

Jack White and My Morning Jacket have been named as the headliners for this year's High Water Festival that will be taking place at North Charleston's Riverfront Park on April 23-24, 2022.

The South Carolina music event will also feature performances from Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Shovels & Rope, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Mavis Staples, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Felice Brothers, Adia Victoria, Shannon and the Clams, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm and Jeremie Albino.

With VIP and the Platinum program being sold out (waitlist available), a limited number of General Admission 2-Day Tickets and High Water's first-ever Weekender packages remain available for purchase here.

