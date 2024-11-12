Real Boston Richey Shares 'Come Outside (So Sick)' Video

(Epic) Real Boston Richey delivers his newest music video today, "Come Outside (So Sick)", which is found on Richey Rich, Real Boston Richey's sophomore full-length studio album.

2024 has been an important one in Richey's journey. Following his Billboard 200 debut in late 2023 with the release of Welcome 2 Bubbaland, Richey's debut album, he made his Billboard 100 debut this year thanks to "Help Me," a soul-baring track off Richey Rich that's become a viral social media sensation.

Richey Rich, his second studio album in as many years, seeks to solidify Richey's stardom as he continues to grow his mainstream profile in the wake of dominant mixtape success (Public Housing, Public Housing 2).

