Dry Kill Logic Reuniting For Festival Appearance And New Music

(Adrenaline) After two decades of silence, Dry Kill Logic-the hard-hitting, genre-defying band known for their unique blend of nu-metal, hardcore, and metalcore sounds-have returned to the music scene in explosive fashion.

The group has announced their long-awaited return to live performance, with an appearance at the prestigious Welcome to Rockville 2025 festival, where they will play their first live show in 19 years on Sunday, May 18th.

The band is also preparing the release of their highly anticipated new single, marking the first new material since their last release, "Don't See Ghosts", in 2020.

Formed in late 1994, Dry Kill Logic quickly established themselves as a force in the heavy music scene. Under their initial moniker of Hinge, the band garnered a dedicated fanbase with their aggressive sound and straightforward lyrics. Produced by Eddie Wohl (Primer 55, Ill Ni-o) and Rob Caggiano (Anthrax, Volbeat, Cradle of Filth), their 2001 debut album The Darker Side of Nonsense was an essential part of the alternative metal landscape, with tracks like "Nightmare" and "Rot" still echoing in the memories of fans worldwide. The band built their live show on worldwide tours and festivals alongside Fear Factory, Slayer, Killswitch Engage, Spineshank, Mastodon and many more.

In 2002 the band parted ways with Roadrunner Records and was joined by guitarist Jason Bozzi who took the bands signature sound to the next level. Once again with Wohl and Caggiano at the helm, the band released their sophomore album, The Dead and Dreaming on Repossession Records in the US and SPV Records globally. Seamlessly traversing the lines of metalcore, post - hardcore and alternative metal the band stretched their wings, embracing melody, dynamics and more complex songwriting. Tracks like "Paper Tiger", "200 Years", "Neither Here nor Missed" and "With Deepest Regrets..." showcases the depth and character of the new lineup, as well as a newfound live ferocity after years of nonstop touring. Co-headline US tours with Nonpoint, Drowning Pool, and Hed PE followed, along with a slot on the inaugural 2005 Gigantour featuring Megadeth, Dream Theater and many others. The band wound down the album cycle with a run of headline shows in the US and shows supporting Disturbed and Corrosion of Conformity in the US.

In 2006, the group was joined by bassist Brendan Kane (100 Demons, A Thousand Falling Skies) and released both their live DVD The Magellan Complex and their third album, Of Vengeance and Violence. Produced by Wohl and Caggiano and mixed by legendary engineer Paul Orofino (Blue Oyster Cult, Bleeding Through, Ahmad Jamal), the band again evolved, pushing the limits of metalcore aggression with songs like "My Dying Heart", "Dead Man's Eyes" and "Boneyard". It was at this time the band found itself as a headline act across the US and Europe, returning twice in the year due to demand. The band also played its first shows in Australia as support for Fear Factory and DevilDriver.

Following a series of challenges within the ever-evolving dynamics of the music industry, the band went on hiatus in 2007. Despite sporadic rumors of a reunion, Dry Kill Logic remained silent, with fans wondering if they'd ever see the band return to the stage.

A New Chapter: The Return of Dry Kill Logic

In 2018, the group surprised their fans by releasing "Vices", the ferocious first single from the group in 13 years. Produced by Greg Thomas (End, Misery Signals, Shai Hulud) the track was celebrated by fans worldwide as a triumphant return to form. In 2020 the band worked with Thomas and released "Don't See Ghosts", a hauntingly relentless track filled with the group's signature guitar work and pummeling breakdowns.

In 2025, Dry Kill Logic also plan to unveil a new single alongside a music video capturing the dark energy of the music. The new track blends their signature explosive riffs with atmospheric acoustic elements, creating an aggressive yet melodic experience. It's a declaration of intent-a bridge from the band's past to a bold future.

"We've been away for a while but have always enjoyed the process of creating new music together," says vocalist Cliff Rigano. "Our new music is an accurate articulation of who we are individually and collectively, and we're excited to share it with everyone."

The Long-Awaited Return to the Stage: Welcome to Rockville

Dry Kill Logic will also be making their triumphant return to the stage with a performance at Welcome to Rockville 2025, the biggest rock festival in the US. The band's first live performance in almost 20 years is set to be a monumental moment in the history of the group, as they perform on the biggest stage of their career alongside other legendary acts from across the rock and metal spectrum.

"The excitement and anticipation are overwhelming" says guitarist Jason Bozzi. "To finally return to the stage after all these years, especially at a festival like Welcome to Rockville, is something we never thought would happen. We're incredibly excited to see everyone."

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of The Dead and Dreaming, fans can expect to hear a selection of songs from the album, as well as a mix of their classic hits, delivered with the intensity that the band is known for.

Dry Kill Logic's return is nothing short of a celebration of resilience, artistry, and passion.

The time has come.

Related Stories

Dry Kill Logic Stream New Song 'Don't See Ghosts'

News > Dry Kill Logic