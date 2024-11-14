InTheosis Reveal 'Iconoclast' Lyric Video

(AS) InTheosis is the brainchild of Norwegian Grammy-nominated Extol vocalist, Peter Espevoll, and Australian Gold producer Jon Reichardt. On paper it would seem like an unlikely fit, as the two have found success in very different musical genres, but in reality the collaboration makes perfect sense.

Today, they have shared their third single thus far in the form of "ICONOCLAST." It boasts quite the chunky groove and features vocal contributions from hip-hop artist DAMIEN.

"Our third single, 'Iconoclast,' features vocals from the talented wordsmith himself, Damien," the band states. "While the word 'iconoclast' may conjure up images of literal shattered idols, we wanted to explore how this concept works with long-held paradigms and beliefs that poison your mind. We all have them; sub-conscious or conscious. Patterns of thought that steal our joy, that haunt us during those sleepless nights, that keep us bound from offering our full selves to the gift of life. They are the 'corrupt trees that produce evil fruit.' Fusing dystopian synths with 8-string guitars, aggressive raps, a melodic chorus, all over pummeling drums, this song is an ode to destroying negative thought patterns and beliefs that infect our lives."

InTheosis are also thrilled to share that they are working towards releasing their debut album late 2025.

Yet to be named, the body of work is looking to be a varied smorgasbord of modern metal with strong influences from prog, cyberpunk, hip-hop, and orchestral elements. The duo will continue exploring their core themes of spirituality and mental health. However, they will also be delving into topics such as parenthood, politics, and betrayal.

