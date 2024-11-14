Mental Cruelty Reimagine 'Symphony of a Dying Star'

(CSM) Mental Cruelty have released a new reimaged single taken from their upcoming digital deluxe edition of the album Zwielicht out December 13th. Fans can now stream and watch the visualizer for "Symphony of a Dying Star" (Piano Version) feat. Misstiq".

Mental Cruelty comments on the new song: We are thrilled to unveil the re-imagined piano version of SYMPHONY OF A DYING STAR, beautifully arranged by the talented MISSTIQ. This rendition brings the song full circle, returning it to its origins as a piano melody, yet with a renewed sense of depth and emotion. The uplifting and cinematic qualities of the original track shine through in this arrangement, showcasing the song's ability to connect with listeners on a more intimate level. Misstiq's masterful touch breathes new life into the composition, allowing the piano to carry the weight of the melody and reveal nuances that may have been hidden before. This version offers a fresh perspective while staying true to the heart and soul of the song.

Featuring 22 tracks, including all the original, instrumentals and beautifully reimagined orchestral and piano versions, Zwielicht (Deluxe Edition), is the perfect addition fans have been waiting for.

After a very successful North American run, MENTAL CRUELTY joins now forces with Cradle of Filth, Butcher Babies and Black Satellite for some last dates across Europe this 2024, hitting cities in Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland and more. The tour "BY THE ORDER OF DRAGON" is kicking off November 11th in Cologne, Germany and wrapping up December 8th in Tilburg, Netherlands.

