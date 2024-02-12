Ov Sulfur and Mental Cruelty Kicking Off Beyond the Eternal Tour

(C Squared) Get ready to ignite your senses as today unleashes the electrifying kickoff of the "Beyond the Eternal Tour," featuring the powerhouse co-headliners Ov Sulfur and Mental Cruelty.
This tour marks a first for both bands: Ov Sulfur's debut as co-headliners and Mental Cruelty's explosive introduction to the North American stage. The adventure kicks off tonight in Mesa, AZ, and surges through to a climactic finale on March 9th in Las Vegas, NV.
Ov Sulfur is poised to set the stage ablaze, proclaiming, "This tour is not just a series of shows; it's a demonstration of blackened deathcore's evolution. We're honored to share the stage with Mental Cruelty, Ghost Bath, and Extermination Dismemberment. Expect a night of unrelenting metal."
Mental Cruelty also expressed their enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to bring our latest work, 'Zwielicht,' to North American fans. Teaming up with Ov Sulfur, Ghost Bath, and Extermination Dismemberment ensures a diverse and intense experience for all attendees."
Dates:
02/13 Orlando, FL @ Conduit
02/14 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
02/15 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
02/16 Baltimore, MD @ Metro
02/17 Manchester, NH @ Jewel
02/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Meadows
02/20 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre *
02/21 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck *
02/22 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry
02/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving
02/24 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
02/25 Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club
02/27 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
02/28 Denver, CO @ Roxy Theater
03/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon
03/02 Richland, WA @ Ray's
03/03 Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper
03/04 Seattle, WA El Corazon
03/05 Portland, OR @ Dante's
03/07 San Francisco, CA @ Neck Of The Woods
03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
03/09 Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place
* No EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT
