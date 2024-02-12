Ov Sulfur and Mental Cruelty Kicking Off Beyond the Eternal Tour

(C Squared) Get ready to ignite your senses as today unleashes the electrifying kickoff of the "Beyond the Eternal Tour," featuring the powerhouse co-headliners Ov Sulfur and Mental Cruelty.

This tour marks a first for both bands: Ov Sulfur's debut as co-headliners and Mental Cruelty's explosive introduction to the North American stage. The adventure kicks off tonight in Mesa, AZ, and surges through to a climactic finale on March 9th in Las Vegas, NV.

Ov Sulfur is poised to set the stage ablaze, proclaiming, "This tour is not just a series of shows; it's a demonstration of blackened deathcore's evolution. We're honored to share the stage with Mental Cruelty, Ghost Bath, and Extermination Dismemberment. Expect a night of unrelenting metal."

Mental Cruelty also expressed their enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to bring our latest work, 'Zwielicht,' to North American fans. Teaming up with Ov Sulfur, Ghost Bath, and Extermination Dismemberment ensures a diverse and intense experience for all attendees."

Dates:

02/13 Orlando, FL @ Conduit

02/14 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

02/15 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

02/16 Baltimore, MD @ Metro

02/17 Manchester, NH @ Jewel

02/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Meadows

02/20 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre *

02/21 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck *

02/22 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

02/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving

02/24 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

02/25 Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club

02/27 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

02/28 Denver, CO @ Roxy Theater

03/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

03/02 Richland, WA @ Ray's

03/03 Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper

03/04 Seattle, WA El Corazon

03/05 Portland, OR @ Dante's

03/07 San Francisco, CA @ Neck Of The Woods

03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

03/09 Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

* No EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT

Related Stories

News > Ov Sulfur