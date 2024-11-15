Joe Bonamassa Share 'Lonely Christmas Eve'

(PPR) Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa has gifted fans with a brand new holiday staple, "Lonely Christmas Eve," out today on streaming platforms. Infused with Bonamassa's signature guitar prowess and soulful vocals, "Lonely Christmas Eve" captures the spirit of the season while offering a fresh addition to his growing Christmas music collection. Co-written with James House (Martina McBride, Bonnie Raitt, George Strait), the song tells the story of friends gathering together to celebrate the season.

This release follows Bonamassa's recent GRAMMY nomination for Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 in the "Best Contemporary Blues Album" category, his fourth career nomination. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Blues Album Chart last year, resonating with grammy voters and further solidifying his legacy as a modern blues powerhouse. His other nominations include 2022's Royal Tea (Contemporary Blues Album), 2017's Live At The Greek Theatre (Best Traditional Blues Album) and 2014's Seesaw (Contemporary Blues Album) with Beth Hart.

2024 has been a monumental year for Bonamassa, with his live album and concert film Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra debuting at #1 on multiple Billboard charts, including Blues, Classical, and Classical Crossover. This achievement marks his 28th career #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, extending his record and showcasing his ability to blend blues with orchestral grandeur seamlessly.

Last Month, Bonamassa celebrated the 10th anniversary of his landmark album Different Shades of Blue with the special digital reissue Different Shades of Blue (Overdrive). Featuring rare tracks and fan favorites like the newly released "Black Irish Eyes," the project invited listeners to revisit the album that marked a turning point in his career, debuting at #8 on the Billboard 200 back in 2014.

Currently, Bonamassa is in the midst of his highly anticipated Fall Tour, delivering electrifying performances across the U.S. Fans can expect a powerful mix of new tracks, classic hits, and perhaps a few holiday surprises.

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Adds Third Rory Gallagher Celebration Show

Gibson Launches Joe Bonamassa 'Amos' 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition

Joe Bonamassa Joins Steve Louw For 'Cruel Hand of Fate'

Joe Bonamassa Sounds Off On The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

News > Joe Bonamassa