Joe Bonamassa Share 'Lonely Christmas Eve'

(PPR) Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa has gifted fans with a brand new holiday staple, "Lonely Christmas Eve," out today on streaming platforms. Infused with Bonamassa's signature guitar prowess and soulful vocals, "Lonely Christmas Eve" captures the spirit of the season while offering a fresh addition to his growing Christmas music collection. Co-written with James House (Martina McBride, Bonnie Raitt, George Strait), the song tells the story of friends gathering together to celebrate the season.
This release follows Bonamassa's recent GRAMMY nomination for Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 in the "Best Contemporary Blues Album" category, his fourth career nomination. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Blues Album Chart last year, resonating with grammy voters and further solidifying his legacy as a modern blues powerhouse. His other nominations include 2022's Royal Tea (Contemporary Blues Album), 2017's Live At The Greek Theatre (Best Traditional Blues Album) and 2014's Seesaw (Contemporary Blues Album) with Beth Hart.
2024 has been a monumental year for Bonamassa, with his live album and concert film Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra debuting at #1 on multiple Billboard charts, including Blues, Classical, and Classical Crossover. This achievement marks his 28th career #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, extending his record and showcasing his ability to blend blues with orchestral grandeur seamlessly.
Last Month, Bonamassa celebrated the 10th anniversary of his landmark album Different Shades of Blue with the special digital reissue Different Shades of Blue (Overdrive). Featuring rare tracks and fan favorites like the newly released "Black Irish Eyes," the project invited listeners to revisit the album that marked a turning point in his career, debuting at #8 on the Billboard 200 back in 2014.
Currently, Bonamassa is in the midst of his highly anticipated Fall Tour, delivering electrifying performances across the U.S. Fans can expect a powerful mix of new tracks, classic hits, and perhaps a few holiday surprises.
Joe Bonamassa Adds Third Rory Gallagher Celebration Show
Gibson Launches Joe Bonamassa 'Amos' 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition
Joe Bonamassa Joins Steve Louw For 'Cruel Hand of Fate'
Joe Bonamassa Sounds Off On The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame
Stream Linkin Park's Reunion Album 'FROM ZERO'- Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup- Jack White Tour- more
Linkin Park Plot Massive From Zero World Tour- Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set- Springsteen- more
Blake Shelton Shares New Single 'Texas'- Thomas Rhett And Teddy Swims Team Up With 'Somethin' 'Bout A Woman'- more
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup
Steel Panther Expand 'Feel The Steel' For 15th Anniversary
Joe Bonamassa Share 'Lonely Christmas Eve'
Butcher Babies Launching 'Sincerity' Video
Ice Nine Kills And Flat Black Part Of SiriusXM's Octane's First Headbangers Happy Hour
Long Beach Dub Allstars Lead Tangent Productions Upcoming Concerts
Iron Maiden Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Powerslave' With Limited Edition
The Offspring's CBS Mornings Appearance Goes Online