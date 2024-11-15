.

Mary J. Blige Shares 'Here I Am' Video As 'Gratitude' Arrives

(300) 9x GRAMMY award winning, 2x Oscar nominated and 1x Emmy award winning artist, producer, actress and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige releases her 15th studio album "Gratitude" today. Blige also launches "Here I Am" as the next single off the album today along with a video for the song.

The album, released through Blige's own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment, consists of 12 tracks including features with Fabolous, Jadakiss, Fat Joe and A$AP Ferg.

This past August, Blige released her first single off the album, "Breathing" featuring Fabolous. She additionally released "You Ain't The Only One" as the second single on October 18th. This is her first album since the critically acclaimed Good Morning Gorgeous, which received six GRAMMY nominations at the 65th GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

Blige will be kicking off her THE FOR MY FANS tour on January 30th, 2025 in Greensboro, NC and will travel to 27 cities across North America, with a final show in Boston, MA on April 14th, 2025. The tour will feature special guests NE-YO and Mario.

