Mary J. Blige Shares 'Here I Am' Video As 'Gratitude' Arrives

(300) 9x GRAMMY award winning, 2x Oscar nominated and 1x Emmy award winning artist, producer, actress and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige releases her 15th studio album "Gratitude" today. Blige also launches "Here I Am" as the next single off the album today along with a video for the song.
The album, released through Blige's own Beautiful Life Productions in partnership with 300 Entertainment, consists of 12 tracks including features with Fabolous, Jadakiss, Fat Joe and A$AP Ferg.
This past August, Blige released her first single off the album, "Breathing" featuring Fabolous. She additionally released "You Ain't The Only One" as the second single on October 18th. This is her first album since the critically acclaimed Good Morning Gorgeous, which received six GRAMMY nominations at the 65th GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.
Blige will be kicking off her THE FOR MY FANS tour on January 30th, 2025 in Greensboro, NC and will travel to 27 cities across North America, with a final show in Boston, MA on April 14th, 2025. The tour will feature special guests NE-YO and Mario.
Mary J. Blige Previews 'Gratitude' With 'You Ain't The Only One'
Stream Linkin Park's Reunion Album 'FROM ZERO'- Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup- Jack White Tour- more
Linkin Park Plot Massive From Zero World Tour- Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set- Springsteen- more
Blake Shelton Shares New Single 'Texas'- Thomas Rhett And Teddy Swims Team Up With 'Somethin' 'Bout A Woman'- more
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup
Steel Panther Expand 'Feel The Steel' For 15th Anniversary
Joe Bonamassa Share 'Lonely Christmas Eve'
Butcher Babies Launching 'Sincerity' Video
Ice Nine Kills And Flat Black Part Of SiriusXM's Octane's First Headbangers Happy Hour
Long Beach Dub Allstars Lead Tangent Productions Upcoming Concerts
Iron Maiden Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Powerslave' With Limited Edition
The Offspring's CBS Mornings Appearance Goes Online