The String Cheese Incident Beginning 2025 With New Live Dates

() The String Cheese Incident has announced initial tour dates for 2025, marking an exciting year ahead. The newly announced dates include the recently opened Salt Shed in Chicago, and the return to The Tabernacle in Atlanta, where they will perform for the first time in nearly 25 years. Additionally, Los Angeles and Del Mar will host the band for their long-awaited return to Southern California.

The 2025 festival season is also coming together, where SCI has announced that they will be headlining Northlands Music & Arts Festival in Swanzey, NH, the newly reimagined All Good Now festival in Columbia, MD, and returning again to headline the Bender Jamboree in Las Vegas.

Throughout the band's 30+ year career, they have become known for their immersive live show experience that pushes genre, and experiential boundaries time and again. The Colorado-bred six-piece employs their expansive cross-genre live shows incorporating everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity-a feat that's found them sharing stages with such wide-ranging artists as Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, James Brown, Billy Strings, Perry Farrell, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and more.

The String Cheese Incident on Tour

Dec 7-11 - Puerto Morelos, Mexico - The Mexico Incident

January 31 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

February 1 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

February 6 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

February 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

February 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

March 6 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

March 7 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

March 8 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

March 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

March 14 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound*

March 15 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound*

March 16 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

June 13-15 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival

June 14-15 - All Good Now - Columbia, MD

Sept 10-13 - Las Vegas, NV - Bender Jamboree

BOLD = Newly announced

*with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

