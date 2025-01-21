The String Cheese Incident Reveal Spring Tour Dates

(BHM) The String Cheese Incident has announced a new run of tour dates for May 2025, making their debut at several venues across the East Coast, Midwest, and Southern US.
The tour will make stops at old favorites like Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC, where the band will play two nights, as well as at first-time stops like The Amp Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC, Steelhouse Omaha in Omaha, NE, The Factory STL in Chesterfield, MO, and Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN.
The Wood Brothers will join the fun in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Huber Heights - a warmup for their July 18, 2025 appearance with SCI at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. A return to CaveJam in Pelham, TN, will wrap up this run, sending the tour off in underground style with a special cave set.
The String Cheese Incident May 2025 Run
May 14 & 15 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
May 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *w/ The Wood Brothers
May 17 - Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne *w/ The Wood Brothers
May 18 - Huber Heights, OH - The Rose Music Center at The Heights *w/ The Wood Brothers
May 21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
May 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory STL
May 23 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
May 24 & 25 - Pelham, TN - CaveJam
