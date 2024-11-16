Mickey Thomas Shares 'A Christmas Classic'

(2911) Music legend Mickey Thomas, known for his unforgettable vocals on Starship hits and Elvin Bishop's timeless classic "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," releases his first Christmas album, 'A Classic Christmas,' today, November 15.
With an illustrious career spanning decades, Thomas delivers soulful and nostalgic renditions of beloved holiday songs, bringing a fresh, heartfelt approach to festive classics that fans old and new can enjoy. A Classic Christmas is now available on all streaming platforms.
"I've always wanted to record a Christmas album, and this is the fulfillment of that dream," Thomas shares. "These songs are the soundtrack to my own childhood holidays, and I wanted to stay true to the originals while putting my own spin on the vocals. I hope listeners feel the same warmth and nostalgia I did while recording it."
Known worldwide for his soaring voice on Starship's "We Built This City," "Sara," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," Thomas also brought Jefferson Starship fans timeless rock anthems like "Jane," "No Way Out," "Stranger," "Find Your Way Back," and "Layin' It On The Line." His tenure as lead singer for The Elvin Bishop Band produced the 1976 hit "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," a track many don't realize was driven by Thomas' powerful, soulful vocals. Now, his journey through rock's greatest hits continues with a holiday twist in 'A Classic Christmas.'
The album, produced by Dan Frizsell and recorded in Nashville, showcases Thomas's iconic voice on cherished holiday tunes, including "White Christmas," "The Christmas Song," and "Silver Bells." Collaborating with Nashville's finest musicians, Thomas brings rich instrumentation and warmth to these tracks, making each one a memorable, feel-good experience that encapsulates the holiday spirit.
