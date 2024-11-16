Ryan Nelson Says 'Change My Mind' With New Single

(PN) Ryan Nelson's new single, "Change My Mind," masterfully blends classic country charm with his signature outlaw grit and nostalgic songwriting. The lyrics weave a captivating tale of a toxic relationship that Ryan is planning on leaving. In the chorus, it is revealed that Ryan's partner could change his mind about leaving. He wishes that his partner would try to convince him to stay.
With lyrics in the verses such as, "Sunday night shouldn't feel so lonely / with you sitting next to me," The listener is given a clear depiction of Ryan's unhappiness in the relationship. The lyrics begin to transition in the chorus, "I'm about one step from walking out that door, but / You could change my mind." This classic country tune with its storytelling lyrics and ear-catching instrumentation beautifully conveys the perspective of the giver in a one-sided relationship, giving listeners a song that they can easily relate to.
Ryan Nelson recently celebrated his first gold record as an independent songwriter with Riley Green's "When She Comes Home Tonight."
Hailed as "a legend" by Whiskey Jam's Ward Guenther, Ryan Nelson has become a Nashville staple amongst artists and songwriters alike, with major cuts including Riley Green's "When She Comes Home Tonight," Meghan Patrick's "Girls Like Me" and Jelly Roll's "Too Far."
Known as a prolific writer and unmatched performer, Nelson breaks the mold with thought-provoking lyricism and an unapologetically authentic on (and off) stage persona. The "Show Up Drunk" singer's refusal to be anyone other than himself and his unwavering dedication to upholding the integrity of real music has solidified him as an artist in every sense of the word.
Handpicked by Jelly Roll as an opener on his 2021 Work In Progress tour, the man himself dubbed Nelson "one of the best songwriters in Nashville."
His past projects have garnered support from CMT, Apple Music's New in Country, Best New Songs, and more, as well as placements on Spotify's Fresh Finds, New Music Nashville, and Next From Nashville.
As an artist, Ryan Nelson embodies the spirit of persistence and defying the odds. With a slew of never-before-heard material on the horizon, both new and old fans of Nelson can anticipate the unexpected. At the same time, his longtime supporters already know they won't be disappointed.
Listen To Ryan Nelson's New Song 'Hole In The Wall'
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music- KISS May Perform Together Again- Jason Bonham- more
Stream Linkin Park's Reunion Album 'FROM ZERO'- Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup- Jack White Tour- more
George Jones' Lost Nashville Sessions Now Available- Stream Brooks & Dunn's 'Root II'- Blake Shelton Shares New Single 'Texas'- Thomas Rhett- more
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music
Jason Bonham Will No Longer Be Part Of Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds Band
Sodom Expand And Remaster 'Tapping The Vein'
Bayside's Anthony Raneri Celebrates New EP Release With 'Over Time' Video
KISS May Perform Together Again
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong Open Up On The Zach Sang Show
As I Lay Dying Member Exodus Inspires Brandon Short To Leave Austrian Death Machine
Singled Out: Sister Hazel's Live Again