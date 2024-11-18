Chase Matthew Gearing Up For 2025 World Tour

(Warner) On pace to surpass 145 shows in 2024 alone, tickets for Chase Matthew's 2025 World Tour are on sale now. Featuring 18 headline shows, stretching across multiple continents and into late spring, the Warner Music Nashville artist will be joined by opening acts Lakeview, Austin Williams, John Morgan, Trevor Snider, and LECADE on select dates.

"2025 WORLD TOUR!! Can't wait to cross the world for the first time and put on a show for all of you!" shared Matthew on Instagram. First crisscrossing North America with a launch in Ridgefield, WA, on December 14 (2024), the run includes highlight stops in Milwaukee, WI, Fort Worth, TX, Baton Rouge, LA, and beyond - including a bucket list billing in Nashville, TN, when he makes his highly anticipated hometown headline debut at the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 21 (2025). With limited tickets remaining, purchase tickets here. From there, the "Love You Again" hitmaker visits UK fans in Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, and London, before heading to Europe for shows in Germany and the Netherlands, as part of C2C: Country to Country, and wrapping back in the States with a series of shows ending on April 25 (2025) in Lake Charles, LA.

After performing for more than 1 MILLION fans in 2024, Matthew's 2025 WORLD TOUR follows his biggest year yet on the road. Just supporting both Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, among headline stops, he currently has shows stacked across the U.S. and Canada as the year winds down, and the international outreach will continue even after his 2025 WORLD TOUR closes out. Next summer, he'll join Keith Urban for a string of gigantic shows in Australia, continuing his rise as one of Country's fastest-growing stars.

ANNOUNCED DATES, CITIES, AND VENUES OF CHASE MATTHEW'S 2025 WORLD TOUR:

DECEMBER

14 | Ridgefield, WA - ilani Casino

JANUARY

24 | Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena

25 | Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort

FEBRUARY

7 | Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas △

8 | Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club *

21 | Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #

22 | Columbus, OH - The Bluestone +

MARCH

3 | Belfast, UK - Limelight

4 | Glasgow, UK - King Tut's

5 | Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

7 | London, UK - Oslo

8 | Berlin, DE - C2C Berlin x

9 | Rotterdam, NL - C2C Rotterdam x

27 | Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection $+

28 | Pittsburgh, PA - Rivers Casino $

29 | Binghamton, NY - Touch of Texas $+

APRIL

24 | Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom &

25 | Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles &

△ House Band

* Lakeview

# Austin Williams

x Festival Date

$ John Morgan

+ Trevor Snider

& LECADE

