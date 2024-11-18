Cheap Trick Play Guitars For Vets' Rock To Remember Benefit

(Prime PR) Last week Gibson Gives--the philanthropic division of Gibson, and the nonprofit Guitars For Vets, raised funds to support U.S. Military Veterans with "Rock To Remember," a benefit concert from the legendary rock group Cheap Trick. Through the benefit concert and Live Auction which took place at the Gibson Garage Nashville--the brand's flagship store in the heart of downtown Nashville--Gibson Gives raised over $60,000. for Guitars For Vets.

"Guitars For Vets, yeah! That's why we are here for this great cause. We had a blast tonight and we will be back." --Robin Zander, lead vocalist for Cheap Trick

"So glad to help out with Guitars For Vets. Anything we can do to help out Guitars For Vets, we will do it." --Tom Petersson, bassist for Cheap Trick

"As a veteran and now a board member of Gibson Gives, I was honored to introduce Guitars For Vets founder, Eric Weinstein tonight," says Lowell Goldman, President and COO at Lipman Brothers Inc., Veteran, and Gibson Gives board member. "Guitars For Vets' efforts are remarkable in the veteran community, especially for those suffering from PTSD. Thank you to Cheap Trick for putting on a great show for this worthy cause."

"It was an honor to introduce Lowell Goldman at the 'Rock To Remember' event benefiting Guitars For Vets which supports our veterans around the United States," adds Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson. "A new member on our board at Gibson Gives, Lowell is a close friend who also served in the military for many years, including multiple years in the 160th NightStalkers. I am grateful for his service, as well as the service of all our veterans, and I am excited about our continued support of Guitars For Vets, who keep saving veterans' lives through the healing power of music. Thank you to Cheap Trick for supporting this cause with an epic show at our Gibson Garage in Nashville."

"Cheap Trick may not be anyone's favorite band, BUT THEIR EVERYONE'S SECOND FAVORITE! God Bless Gibson for this amazing night!" --Julian Raymond, Songwriter/Producer, SRVP of A&R at Big Machine Records, and Gibson Gives Advisory Circle Member.

Guitars For Vets (G4V) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports U.S. military veterans struggling with the challenges of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by providing them with free guitars and one-on-one, as well as group lessons. To date, Guitars For Vets and its nearly 800 volunteers have gifted more than 6,000 new guitars and 60,000 music lessons to those that have endured the wounds of war. All of the instruments and accessories are provided free of charge to the Veterans in the program, but the cost must be met through donations. Donate directly to Guitars For Vets https://guitars4vets.org/.

