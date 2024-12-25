Journey Canceled Fall Tour With Cheap Trick (2024 In Review)

Journey landed a top 24 story of August 2024 after they canceled their UK and Ireland tour that they planned to launch this fall that would have also featured support from Cheap Trick.
The news of the cancelation came via a statement sent to ticketholders. It read, "Due to circumstances beyond the band's control, Journey's UK and Ireland tour is unfortunately cancelled. Refunds will be made from your point of purchase."
Listings for the dates via Ticketmaster UK states "This event has been cancelled." The band is currently on their Summer Stadium Tour with Def Leppard across North America and we scheduled to cross the pond in late October to launch this tour that was set to run from October 30th through November 17th.
