Stone Whiskey Declare Rock Is Not Dead With 'Tearin' Me Apart' Video

(APR) North Carolina rockers, Stone Whiskey are thrilled to premiere the official music video for their latest single, an acoustic track titled "Tearin' Me Apart" as their second album, Scream for Rock, has now become available on all major streaming platforms.

"Rock is not dead, and Stone Whiskey is proof of that, no pun intended. We plug into the amps and crank it up and scream loud. To me, it's just pure rock and roll at it's truest form." - Alan Rueda (Vocalist)

"When these five guys get together, there is that inexplicable vibe that only needs a simple label to describe it... Straight up Rock n Roll. Rock n Roll bands need that undeniable force of a captivating front man, guitar heroes, and songs people can relate to but most importantly a Rock and Roll band needs swagger. That swagger is what I love most about being in this band. What we do onstage and how that vibe was captured on this album is just so cool to me." - Bill Spears (Guitarist)

Known for their high-energy performances and raw, powerful sound, Stone Whiskey's second album was once again produced by Anthony Focx, who has worked with everyone from Ace Frehley, and Aerosmith to Buckcherry and Black Veil Brides. As a follow up to the band's 2021 debut album Rebels of the Sun, Scream for Rock once again has fans enthusing that the Raleigh-based quintet is carrying the old school rock 'n' roll torch for a new generation.

Earlier this year, Stone Whiskey embarked on the next step of the band's career by officially signing to Kivel Records, with Scream for Rock becoming available on CD from the label's website on August 16, 2024.

The launch of Scream for Rock was celebrated by the band's performance at Monsters on the Mountain festival in Gatlinburg, TN along with Joan Jett, Tesla, Night Ranger, Jackyl, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, Vixen, Quiet Riot, Lynch Mob, Dangerous Toys and many more. Many festival attendees proclaimed that Stone Whiskey was one of the biggest highlights of the entire festival with a blistering performance on the main stage on Saturday as well as a second, intimate acoustic performance on Sunday that ended in a standing ovation for the band.

January 17, 2025 at the Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh, NC will kick off an exciting year of tour dates that are in the works across the US and beyond.

