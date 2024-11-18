The Infernal Sea Deliver ''Hellfenlic Deluxe (Reincarnated Evil)'

(FP) As UK black metal luminaries The Infernal Sea launch their European tour in France tonight, the band have also unleashed the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2024 album 'Hellfenlic'. Titled 'Hellfenlic Deluxe (Reincarnated Evil)', this expanded version is now available through Candlelight, offering fans a deeper dive into the band's unrelenting darkness.

Originally released in January, this enhanced version takes each track to new, reinterpreted heights, offering fresh arrangements that reimagine the original compositions. With every song reworked, 'Hellfenlic' in its deluxe form challenges listeners to approach the album from a completely different perspective, inviting them to rediscover its dark intricacies in a whole new light.

To celebrate the release of 'Hellfenlic Deluxe (Reincarnated Evil)', THE INFERNAL SEA have also released a brand new visualizer for "Black Witchery (Curse of The Coven Remix by Nekravol".

THE INFERNAL SEA draw from a vast musical palette, influenced by a wide array of genres, including electronic and industrial. Having come of age in the 90s, they were immersed in a time when metal bands were boldly crossing genre lines, experimenting with new sounds and styles. Acts like Fear Factory and White Zombie were at the forefront, pushing the boundaries of their art and creating genre-defying remix albums that shattered conventions and expanded the possibilities of what metal could be.

THE INFERNAL SEA comments on the deluxe album:"Our goal was to imagine how these songs might have sounded if someone else had shaped them - to explore the possibilities of an alternate vision. These reimagined tracks aren't meant to replace the originals; far from it. Instead, they're designed to challenge listeners, encouraging them to approach 'Hellfenlic' from fresh perspectives and discover new layers within the music.

"It's been highly satisfying if not mind-bending to hear other people's takes on these tracks, in a genre where you almost never see this happen. There is a wide range of sounds, influences and flavours on offer here all while staying true to the intent of the original songs, infernal gratitude to all who gave their most precious time to this unusual project."

'Hellfenlic Deluxe (Reincarnated Evil)' Track List

1. Lord Abhorrent (Scream Bloody Heretic Remix by 601)

2. Shadow Of The Beast (Dark Despair Remix by Sombre Goblin)

3. Witchfinder (Peasants Fear Remix by 601)

4. The Hunter )Tormented Wrath Remix by Russ Dobson)

5. Bastard Of The East (Path of the Righteous Remix by Nekravol)

6. Black Witchery (Curse of The Coven Remix by Nekravol)

7. Frozen Fen (Fen of Hell Remix by Sombre Goblin)

8. Messenger Of God (Zealous Redemption Remix by Nekravol)

Related Stories

Singled Out: The Infernal Sea's Black Witchery

News > The Infernal Sea