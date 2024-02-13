Singled Out: The Infernal Sea's Black Witchery

UK black metal band The Infernal Sea just released their new album, "Hellfenlic", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about one of the tracks and they selected "Black Witchery". They have a new album out on Candlelight Here is the story:

This is a short and furious track that came together fairly quickly. The verse and chorus riffs were a part of a long-forgotten and altogether different song that found a new life here. The influences of Motorhead and 80's thrash loom pretty large here, we are really pleased about this. The end riff is inspired by a combination of a video game soundtrack and Metallica. Our guitarist J.E nailed the leads on this one, there is a drill featured on this track too, see if you can spot it.

Lyrically this track conveys the confusion and paranoia of the antagonist of the album, the infamous Witchfinder General Matthew Hopkins. Believing a curse was placed upon him from a coven of Witches, in his paranoid state, Hopkins confessed to witnessing the manifestation of an apparition that took the form of a bear. Terrified he called upon God to protect him. We use the ferocity of this track to express Matthew Hopkins mental state, proving how delusional and wrapped up in his own bullsh*t he was.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

News > The Infernal Sea